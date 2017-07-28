Threesome Dating App "3Fun" Discovers 27.1% of Lesbian Couples Want Sex with Men

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2017 --The result of a new survey has just been published on the threesome dating app "3Fun" which shows that 27.1% of lesbian couples prefer to include a male in their threesome sexual activities. 3Fun conducted this survey amongst 3,000 lesbian couples who are members of their dating service. The match preferences of these lesbian couples were analyzed in the survey and the results showed that 27.1% of them thought it would be interesting to include a man as their third sexual partner.



Threesome, of course, is a word used to describe when three people engage in the same thing together, such as sexual activity. 3Fun is a mobile threesome dating app designed specifically for couples and individuals who are looking for threesome dating and casual hookup. Members get to choose preferences for their matches that include straight couples or individuals, gay couples or individuals, and lesbian couples or individuals.



"The fact that 27.1% of our lesbian couples want a man as their third sexual partner is not surprising to us," Jennifer, the spokesperson of 3Fun said. "We've heard many stories of couples who identify themselves as lesbian or straight that are willing to experiment with other genders in order to make the meet-up more interesting and fun. Sometimes they are even bisexual without even realizing it."



The 3Fun app makes it easy for members to locate the right match for them. They can just select "male or female" or "male and female" in their match preferences to find the partner or partners they are looking for. There is no discrimination against sexual orientation on this threesome dating app. 3Fun is designed to make people's wildest sexual fantasies come true. At the same time, 3Fun has implemented security features into its app to help protect its members from fake profiles and scammers.



"We dedicated to providing a safer dating environment for our members," Jennifer added. "Our security and privacy features like 'photo verification', 'private album', 'profile visible for liked members' ensure our members are safe when arranging a threesome with other members of our dating service. Now members can arrange the threesome encounters that they've always dreamt about while having peace of mind at the same time."



