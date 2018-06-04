Thresher Piano Movers Partners with BizIQ

Highland, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2018 --Thresher Piano Movers, an instrument moving and storage company based in Utah, has joined forces with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing firm.



Through this partnership, Thresher Piano Movers will be able to establish a stronger digital brand presence by using the tools and resources BizIQ provides. One of the ways the company aims to expand its reach to local Utah customers is through informative content on an online blog platform.



The digital marketing team at BizIQ implement content creation strategies alongside search engine optimization (SEO) to help improve Thresher Piano Movers' visibility in search results. Through location targeting methods, BizIQ will help the company engage current customers and attract new ones in the area.



"Thresher Piano Movers has been engaged in various Utah and Nevada communities for years, and now we have the opportunity to help even more clients," says Bill Thresher, owner of the company. "We are very excited about this partnership with BizIQ and look forward to building better customer relationships online with the company's help."



About Thresher Piano Movers

Since 1999, Thresher Piano Movers has provided owners of pianos, organs and other large instruments a safer and easier way of transporting their items. The piano moving service in Highland, UT also provides moving and storage options for antiques and artwork.



As part of their quality service to clients, Thresher Piano Movers uses climate-controlled trucks and storage units, as well as specialized equipment and protective covers, to preserve the quality of each item being moved. The company has positive ratings with both Angie's List and the Better Business Bureau.



To learn more about Thresher Piano Movers and the instrument moving services it offers, please visit the company website at http://www.thresherpianomovers.com.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.