THRIVE Allergy Expo Hosts Expert Speakers from Prestigious Organizations at Healthy Living Forum & Market Place Forum

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2009 -- THRIVE Allergy Expo offers the highest caliber of allergy and Celiac speakers at the Healthy Living Forum and Marketplace Forum. Both Forums boast talented speakers known for their expertise and dynamic presentations on April 18th & 19th 2009. Speaking sessions for both Forums will begin promptly at 9:30AM and end at 4:30PM. The Healthy Living Forum is dedicated to discussing lifestyle allergy, asthma and Celiac solutions, where as the Marketplace Forum provides a stage opportunity for sponsors and exhibitors to discuss allergy-specific and gluten-free products and services.



When THRIVE Allergy Expo planned its special features and events, we immediately recognized the need and want to provide renowned speakers to discuss various health related topics in an educational setting for the allergic, asthmatic and Celiac communities. On their behalf, THRIVE reached out to prestigious organizations and renowned medical physicians to address our attendees’ specific health concerns and issues. THRIVE received such an overwhelming response to participate and speak, we had to make special accommodations and create two speaking stages, the Healthy Living Forum and Marketplace Forum.



At the Healthy Living Forum, the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America, American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, American Lung Association, Children’s Memorial Hospital: Food Allergy Study, MedicAlert, University of Chicago Celiac Disease Center and the Gluten Intolerance Group will speak on both days of event. Discussion topics and presentations include asthma, eczema, food allergies, Celiac Disease, and precautions and avoidance tips to increase allergy safety.



At the Marketplace Forum on April 18th & 19th speakers include Twinject, the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immnology, AllergyZone, Gluten Intolerance Group, Lisa Cooks Allergen Free, Merchant du Vin, and noted authors Jules Shepard and Kim Koeller. Anaphylaxis, indoor air quality, evolution of gluten-free beer, how to keep a gluten-free kitchen and how to safely eat out with food allergies and Celiac Disease are just a sample of topics discussed at this Forum. The Marketplace Forum also provides the special back drop for kids to enjoy and sing-a-long to Kyle Dine’s “Nutty”, music about food allergies.



No matter what type of allergy our attendees suffer from or if they have Celiac Disease, there are multiple speaking sessions specific to their health issues and concerns. Our Forums’ goal is to provide our attendees with education, solutions and resources they can use to live a more normal, and healthy life. The Healthy Living Forum and Marketplace Forum schedules and in-depth descriptions of discussion topics are available at http://www.thriveallerexpo.com If you are interested in scheduling an interview with one of our speakers, please contact us directly at media@thriveallergyexpo.com and we will provide you with press credentials.



THRIVE Allergy & Gluten-free Expo on April 18-19, 2009 in Chicago’s McCormick Place. THRIVE tickets are on sale at http://www.thriveallergyexpo.com. Adults are $10 or $15 for a 2-day pass, children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. This is an opportunity to help families learn about these conditions from credible sources, yet not spend a fortune to do it. In order to further lend support to the not for profit effort, Thrive will donate back to participating non-profits the full face value of tickets purchased by their members.



Thrive Allergy & Gluten-free Expo is presented by sponsor Sciele Pharma Inc., a Shionogi company, the marketers of allergy-related products. Please visit Sciele’s booth, # 811.



