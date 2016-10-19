Thrive or Survive: Bald Eagles Gone with the Wind

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2016 --The founding fathers made a befitting choice when they selected the bald eagle as the national emblem. The vehement beauty was soon looked upon as the symbol of strength, freedom and a true spirit by the natives.



Initially protected under the act of Bald Eagle Protection in 1940, the gallant eagle species were enlisted as an endangered in late 1960's. Later, the birds were successfully recovered and made it out of the list of endangered species in the year 2007. Still now the birds are receiving adequate protection via The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. However, it seems that the American citizens are not putting enough effort to save the national bird of America.



Recently a long term shelter of the bald eagles situated in the Deer Park, only 42 miles away from New York city has been under deliberate risk. Such conditions arose in the first place due to the proposed construction of the Dragon Spring Temple on the Galley Hill Road. Thus, all the American citizens should be aware of this fact. And jointly act against the real estate businesses that plan to sabotage this nationally recognised shelter for bald eagles. Hereby all the concerned American nationals are urged to sign the petition so that the precious home of their national bird can be preserved. Unitedly the whole America can extend their voices to the leaders in the White House before the situation worsens any further.



About SaveBaldEagles

SaveBaldEagles, (http://savebaldeagles.com/), based in Canal ST, NY, is a website to help preserve the Bald Eagle's home, the New York City. The Website allows anyone to create and sign petitions asking the Obama Administration to take action on a range of issues. If a petition gets enough support, the Obama Administration will issue an official response.



Contact Information:

For more information and media related inquiries, please contact-

Metropolitan Statistical Area: Canal st

State: NY

Country: United States

Contact Name: John White

Contact Email: johnwhite001122@gmail.com

Complete Address: 219 Canal ST suite 503

Zip Code: 10013

Contact Phone: 001-845-672-0120

Website: http://savebaldeagles.com/