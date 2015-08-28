THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Derma Fusion Technology Announces Wearable Nutrition for Improved Health

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2015 --Laylee Promotions is pleased to announce the launch of the diet weight loss product, which also has distributor rights. The products are sold only in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Not only are the ingredients in the Wearable Nutrition good for weight loss, but they also improve overall nutrition for both men and women. Derma Fusion Technology (DFT) represents a Shift in thinking about health and nutrition.



Thrive Premium DFT is a technological breakthrough in the fields of weight management, wellness and health. The Le-Vel delivery system is the first of its kind, offering the new Thrive Lifestyle Formula in the DFT delivery mode. The wearable weight loss solution is different than the previous Shake formulas and Capsule presentation. The skin is infused with the Thrive ingredients in an effective and painless manner.



The system ensures time-released delivery with an absorption rate that is superior to that of consumable products. The formula boosts the metabolic rate, promotes healthy and clean weight control without fostering muscle deterioration. The use of Thrive Premium DFT, Thrive Premium Lifestyle Capsule, Thrive Lifestyle Shake Mix and Thrive 8 week Experience ensures the highest level of results for nutrition, fitness and weight management.



The application is simple and fast. It is placed on the clean and dry skin. The wearable weight loss solution should be replaced daily. The Thrive Lifestyle DFT should be combined with a balanced diet, water intake and regular exercise.



In addition to enjoying the benefits of the Thrive product line, there are openings for income by becoming a promoter of the Le-Vel products. The 8-week experience explains the Derma Fusion Technology, Le-Vel products, promotions and ways to make money by sharing the product.



For more information on how to lose weight or to become a distributor, please visit http://3daytrialpak.com



About Thrive Lifestyle DFT

Thrive Lifestyle DFT is a revolutionary weight loss, health promotion and nutritional product. The delivery system is through a skin delivery system. Distributorships are available to promote and sell the product.



Contact Information

Contact Person Name: Chuck Donald

Contact Telephone Number: (262) 783-4848

Email: chuck@3daytrialpak.com

Website: https://layleepromo.le-vel.com/industryshift