Throat Cancer Cases Due to HPV Increasing; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

HPV throat cancers are increasing. Over the past 7 years more people have been diagnosed with HPV caused throat cancer (oropharyngeal cancer). (2) Information from the Mount Sinai Hospital gives even further details. “Over the past decade there has been at least a four- to five-fold increase in the number of oropharynx cancers in the US. The oropharynx includes the tonsils and the base of the tongue. The increase in these cancers is a result of HPV infection. (3) Dr. Terry Day said that “we're seeing this (HPV caused throat cancer) in younger, healthy people who don't smoke.” (2) Dr. Day is from the Medical University of South Carolina, in Charleston. According to Dr. Richard Watson, “each newly acquired infection has the potential to persist as an incurable, lifelong affliction (also called a latent infection), generating a significant increase in the long-term risk of cancer for patients and their sexual partners. Many of these HPV-related cancers will not become manifest until decades later.” (4) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (5) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (5)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“Oropharyngeal cancers are harder to discover than tobacco related cancers because the symptoms are not always obvious to the individual who is developing the disease, or to professionals that are looking for it. They can be very subtle and painless. A dentist or doctor should evaluate any symptoms that you are concerned with, and certainly anything that has persisted for two or more weeks.” (See OralCancerFoundation.org) (6)



“HPV is recognized to be the most frequently acquired sexually transmitted viral infection worldwide. It is estimated that approximately 6 million new cases of HPV are sexually transmitted annually in the United States.” (4)



Are there treatments available against the HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (2) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



About CBCD

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (http://www.cbcd.net) is a not-for-profit tax-exempt organization under section 501(c) 3 of the IRS tax code. The center’s mission is to advance the research on the biology of chronic disease and to accelerate the discovery of a cure for these diseases.