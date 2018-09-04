Thunder Energies Announces the Advent of Santilli Combustion

Tarpon Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --Thunder Energies Corporation's Division of Combustion Equipment (TEC-DCE) recently announced the development of Santilli Combustion™ (patent pending): a novel method for combusting gaseous, liquid, and solid fossil fuels such as natural gas, gasoline, diesel, and coal in order to produce and harness clean energy. Pioneered by Thunder Energies' founder and Chief Scientist Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, the combustion method relies on several key components: 1)High temperature Ignition via a special form of high voltage discharge; 2) Conversion of the conventional molecular structure of fossil fuels into the novel magnecular structure; 3) Achievement of combustion without combustible contaminants in the exhaust plus an enhanced energy output due to new nuclear processes; thanks to the new high temperature ignition.



Dr. Santilli has spent years researching about the nature of stable elemental synthesis. In the 80s, with the support of the Department of Energy (DOE), the then-Department of Mathematics member of Harvard was able to prove that the phenomena of natural Thunder required a considerable amount of energy that resulted from the synthesis of natural elements found in lightning. He was able to show that "Thunder Energy" was produced due to the synthesis of elements such as Carbon-12 and Deuterium-2 into Nitrogen-14 without any possible emission of harmful radiations (such as neutrons or protons) and without any release of radioactive waste. This "clean synthesis without radiation" led to the development of mathematical, experimental, and theoretical bases for what would be coined Santilli Intermediate Nuclear Syntheses™ (patent pending) as well as the development of Hadronic Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry™. This in turn led to the creation of Hadronic Reactors™ that employ these syntheses processes to create nuclear energy without the threat of radiation.



One of the main factors behind the effectiveness of Santilli Combustion™ is the use of Magnecular Combustion™: a new chemical reaction that uses incredibly high magnetic fields to create relatively weak magnecular bonds between atoms of fossil and other fuels which combust completely and cleanly, and producing higher energy output. The newest application of this research is the TEC HyperFurnace™, which is slated to produce clean energy for a variety of applications from electric power plants to home heating.



To learn more about Thunder Energies, visit their website.



About Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Corporation is a development stage company specializing in the research, manufacture, and sale of various technologies centered on Optical Instruments, Nuclear Instruments, and Fuel Combustion. The company manufactures and sells Telescopes with concave lenses, Directional Neutron Source equipment, and HyperFurnaces for various applications.



About Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli

Dr. Ruggero Maria Santilli is the Founder and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation. Santilli was born and educated in Italy where he attained his PhD in Mathematics and Physics. He is a chair in nuclear physics at the Avogadro Institute in Turin. Santilli and his family moved to the USA in 1967, when he was invited to do research for NASA by the University of Miami in Florida. He then became a faculty member of Boston University supported by the US Air Force; where he taught Math and Physics. He became a visiting scientist at MIT from 1974 to 1977, and was a member of the Department of Mathematics of Harvard University under support by the U. S. Department of Energy to study a generalization of quantum mechanics and chemistry needed for new clean energies and fuels from 1978 to 1983. He has written numerous technical articles and monographs, and has been the founding editor and editor of various mathematics and physics journals. From 2007 to 2013, Dr. Santilli has been the Head Scientist of Magnegas Corporation that has developed new gaseous fuels with complete combustion internationally sold under the name of "magnegas™."



Contact Information:

1444 Rainville Road Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 United States

Founded in 2011

4 Employees

Phone: 727-940-3944

Website URL: www.thunder-energies.com