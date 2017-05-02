Thunderbird Firearms Academy Will Be Hosting a MAG 40 Handgun Course

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2017 --Thunderbird Firearms Academy will be hosting a four-day, 40-hour immersion course for armed law-abiding private citizens on May 18-21, starting at 8:30 a.m. The class is $800 and attendees must have a basic understanding of firearms. Tickets to the MAG 40 class can be purchased here: www.membership.thunderbirdguns.com/rangemanagement/viewcart.cfm.



The course emphasizes legal issues, tactical issues and aftermath management. Topics will include interacting with suspects, witnesses, responding police officers, threat recognition and mind-set, and the management of the social and psychological aftermath of having to use lethal force in defense of self or others. In addition, the class will cover how to prepare for legal repercussions and how to minimize your exposure to them. Situations in the home, at the place of business or "on the street" will all be covered.



"We are excited for the opportunity to host an intense four-day handgun training class taught by a world renowned instructor," said Ryan Pennock, owner of Thunderbird Firearms Academy. "Our classes do tend to fill up, so we encourage everyone interested to sign up as soon as possible."



Class attendees must bring their own handguns, holsters, a minimum of three magazines, a magazine holder, a belt, hearing protection, eye protection, headwear, suitable clothing, notebooks and pens, firearm cleaning supplies, a flashlight, lunches and at least 500 rounds of quality ammunition. It is recommended that students bring a spare gun in case their primary gun breaks.



Massad Ayoob, the course instructor, has received judicial recognition as an expert witness for the courts in weapons and shooting cases since 1979, and has been a part time police officer for over three decades. Ayoob founded the Lethal Force Institute in 1981 and served as its director until 2009, and now trains through Massad Ayoob Group. He has appeared on CLE-TV delivering continuing legal education for attorneys, and has been retained to train attorneys to handle deadly force cases.



Thunderbird Firearms Academy was designed from the ground up to bring Wichita a world-class firearms retailer, shooting and training facility. The facility is the largest indoor range in the state of Kansas with over 27,000 total square feet.



Thunderbird Firearms Academy allows their members to enjoy shooting without range fees as often as they like. They offer "members only" classes and seminars to keep gun users updated and educated, as well as special services and products. They are proud to offer a World Class facility to Kansas for unbelievably affordable prices.



For more information, visit www.thunderbirdguns.com.