Thunderbird Power Releases Update on Progress

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --Thunderbird Power Corp announced today that it has completed the first phase in optimizing its ultra-efficient PowerStack wind turbine utilizing Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD).



CFD is utilized to fine-tune the angles, dimensions and weight of the turbine for optimum efficiency. The Company contracted CD-adapco, a Siemens company, to provide deliverables to Thunderbird Power Corp. Those deliverables have been received analyzed,interpreted and incorporated into design refinements. The Company has already started a subsequent phase of CFD and plans to have all phases completed early 2017.



Thunderbird President Anthony Goldstein stated, "We are extremely pleased and energized with the progress and results to date. With this milestone we remain on schedule to deliver a commercially ready turbine late 2017, early 2018".



Thunderbird Power is building an ultra-efficient wind turbine that is projected to outperform every conventional wind turbine known. A top ten US engineering institute has confirmed that Thunderbird's "...turbine will represent a new class of wind machine; that is, a disruptive technology".



The exceptional efficiency results in a significantly lower cost per kW installed which is due to a number of factors including:



- An exponentially superior operating range

- Producing utility grade energy in low winds (<6 mph)

- Significantly higher production in higher winds (50 mph)

- No need to limit output at much higher wind-speeds (crucial)

- Much easier to transport and install

- Virtually maintenance-free



Additionally the PowerStack is extremely eco-friendly: it does not kill birds etc. nor does it create noise pollution or rumble.



CD-adapco is a global engineering simulation company with a unique vision for Multidisciplinary Design eXploration (MDX). Engineering simulation provides the most reliable flow of information into the design process which drives innovation and lowers product development costs.



About Thunderbird

Headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona; a Private company Thunderbird Power Corp is positioning itself to create a massive disruption of the global wind energy industry by virtue of its Patent Pending turbine, the "PowerStack. Our mission is to be at the forefront of efficient, renewable energy and to provide our licensed sellers with a huge competitive advantage in the global wind energy market.



More Information available at http://www.thunderbirdpowercorp.com



Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.



Contact Information:

Thunderbird Power Corp

13901 N. 73RD Street Suite 213-14

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Email: info@lowwind.com

www.lowwind.com

Call: 888-520-1907



