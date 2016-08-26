Thyme Trading, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Pet Supplies

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2016 --Aurelia Fisher is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.DogHomeCentral.com. The website offers a wide variety of pet supplies including fancy dog houses, professional sports team dog accessories, and stylish and functional pet strollers and carriers. Fisher was inspired by the amount of enjoyment that pet owners get with their pets every day by having their pets as their sidekicks in every aspect of life. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Fisher wanted to help pet owners get the products that they would need to ensure their pets stay comfortable and happy wherever their adventures with their owners take them.



There are many excellent pet products featured within the merchandise of DogHomeCentral.com. The website carries items including dog ramp and step products such as large wooden dog steps and loft pet steps; wireless fences including Wi-Fi collars that can contain two dogs; pet doors including pet patio doors and insulated doors; dog car seats including mod safety seats and booster pet seats; and more. In the future, Fisher plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Fisher regarding each and every transaction made on DogHomeCentral.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products that includes stylish supplies for keeping a pet safe at home and when traveling. The website features an attractive and easy to navigate layout, so customers can quickly find everything from a dog crate bed for a relaxing afternoon nap or peaceful evening rest to a dog house that will keep their dog warm and give him or her a nice view.



To complement the main website, Fisher is also launching a blog located at http://www.CentralDogBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to pet care in general such as finding the best dog door, carrying your dog with you safely with designer pet totes, and giving a dog freedom to go in and out with a patio panel pet door. Fisher hopes to give valuable tips and information on how to better care for your pets with quality products.



About DogHomeCentral.com

DogHomeCentral.com – a division of Thyme Trading, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Aurelia Fisher.



Aurelia Fisher

http://www.DogHomeCentral.com

(855) 725-3652



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com