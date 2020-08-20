TIAG and Saliense Announce SynergisT JV, a Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture

Reston, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2020 --TIAG — an innovative technology company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense — is pleased to announce the launch of a new joint venture with Saliense, SynergisT JV. Saliense is TIAG's official Protégé in the SBA Mentor-Protégé Program.



As a Mentor Protégé firm, Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), and an 8(a) company; SynergisT JV combines the innovative consulting and technology services of two leading government contracting firms to provide superior transformational business results for customers.



"By participating in this joint venture with Saliense, our unified team offers a low-risk 8(a) with the backbone and infrastructure support of a large business with zero risk of Prime-Sub conflicts," shares TIAG Managing Principal and Chief Strategy Officer, Umang Modi, "SynergisT JV allows us to form even greater relationships with our clients by supporting their complex missions and operational goals with a mutual dedication to sharing deep industry knowledge."



In addition to helping clients develop innovative solutions with emerging technology, clients of SynergisT JV gain access to a qualified, experienced, and well-rounded team of professionals.



"SynergisT JV delivers operational excellence, collaboration, and modernization," shares Saliense President and CEO, Nikita Singh, President & CEO, "We are looking forward to collaborating with TIAG on this joint venture to support customers and deliver creative solutions to meet continually evolving requirements and challenges."



For greater insights about SynergisT JV and its continued benefits for TIAG clients, please contact UModi@tiag.net.



About TIAG®

Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with regional offices in Seattle, Wash., Huntsville, Ala., and Charleston, S.C., TIAG® is an innovative technology company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense. Established in 1999, TIAG takes pride in its people, processes and successes in advancing customer missions. ISO 9001:2015 certified and appraised at Maturity Level 3 of the Capability Maturity Model® Integration (CMMI) for Services TIAG delivers focused expertise and support ranging from complex, enterprise-wide solutions to stand-alone custom projects. Please visit tiag.net to discover technology that transforms.



About Saliense

Saliense is an SBA 8(a) Certified, Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), specialized in providing Management and Technology services to Federal and Commercial customers. Their brand value lies in their ability to balance the authenticity and agility of a small business with quality and strategic foresight of a large firm. With each project, Saliense goes beyond simply providing services, and focuses on building holistic solutions by blending Strategy, Technology, and Domain expertise to achieve service excellence.