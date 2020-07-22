TIAG Launches New Website for an Engaging User Experience

Reston, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2020 --TIAG, an innovative technology company providing strategic and transformational solutions across the Department and Defense, is pleased to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website (tiag.net). TIAG has a proven track record in management and technology services and a reputation for hiring the brightest minds in the business. Their passion is streamlining mission critical processes, piloting intricate initiatives to completion, and delivering results that exceed expectations at every level of engagement.



After months of careful thought and planning, the new design honors their passion and approach by featuring a modern aesthetic, improved functionality, and quick access to essential information so employees, prospects, and clients can stay informed of services, support, news, and upcoming events.



"We are thrilled to share our new website! The foundation of our culture is built on innovation, diversity, commitment to military service, and a guarantee to deliver value beyond the scope of our work." shares TIAG Managing Principal and Chief Strategy Officer, Umang Modi, "By modernizing the site's look and functionality, we were able to better highlight projects we have completed and outline how our technology truly transforms lives."



With a streamlined navigation, responsive design, and quick access to information on case studies, culture, and job openings, TIAG's site provides effortless browsing and an engaging experience.



"We are trusted partners, revered for our agility, adaptability, ingenuity, and integrity. Our professionals are highly trained and have decades of real-world experience. We wanted our site to reflect how multifaceted our team is and our ability to work with military and civilian sectors of government to solve the complex challenges they face," shares President and CEO, Neil Lampton.



To learn more about their people-first mindset and focus on empowering and innovative technology, please contact Umang Modi (UModi@tiag.net).