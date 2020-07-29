TIAG Promotes Brian Sheets from Sr. Program Manager to Director of Business Development and Growth

Reston, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2020 --TIAG — an innovative technology company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense — is pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Sheets from Sr. Program Manager to Director of Business Development and Growth.



With a focus on organizational transformation and helping customers overcome their pain points, Mr. Sheets fosters key multi-level relationships while successfully building highly effective, cross-functional teams that drive change and create innovative and functional solutions for our customers.



TIAG Managing Principal and Chief Strategy Officer Umang Modi notes that Mr. Sheets has a passion for achieving growth and "is committed to attracting qualified opportunities through a wide array of prime contract vehicles and strategic partner relationships."



"TIAG prides itself in recruiting individuals with a high degree of integrity and who display outstanding commitment to their field," says TIAG President and Chief Operating Officer Neil Lampton. "Brian has been an asset to our organization. I am confident that his extensive talents will continue to serve him well as he continues to build a bright future with TIAG."



About TIAG®

Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with regional offices in Seattle, Wash., Huntsville, Ala., and Charleston, S.C., TIAG® is an innovative technology company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense. Established in 1999, TIAG takes pride in its people, processes and successes in advancing customer missions. ISO 9001:2015 certified and appraised at Maturity Level 3 of the Capability Maturity Model® Integration (CMMI) for Services TIAG delivers focused expertise and support ranging from complex, enterprise-wide solutions to stand-alone custom projects. Please visit tiag.net to discover "TIAG technology that transforms."



Prior to joining TIAG, Mr. Sheets worked as a Senior Program Director for CACI Federal Health, was the Director of Navy Operations for By Light Professional IT Services, and performed as a Project Lead for Life Cycle Engineering in addition to almost 10 years of experience at several highly successful commercial software organizations in Norfolk VA, Columbia SC, and the Research Triangle Park, NC.