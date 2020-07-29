TIAG Promotes Charlie Doutt to General Manager

Reston, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2020 --TIAG — an innovative technology company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense — is pleased to announce the promotion of Charlie Doutt to General Manager.



"Charlie is an essential member of our leadership team. Over the last 15-years, he has worked tirelessly to transform our business, innovate in new and diverse ways, and unlock future growth opportunities. He is a dynamic, engaging leader who will continue to move TIAG forward," shares Umang Modi, TIAG Managing Principal and Chief Strategy Officer.



Since joining TIAG in 2005, Charlie has successfully leveraged and shared his wealth of knowledge across information technology, business planning, and project management to benefit our employees, customers, and stakeholders. He has more than 20-years of leadership experience, including a decade in the Army at Walter Reed advancing Department of Defense (DoD) initiatives and ensuring the technology infrastructure met the strenuous requirements of the DoD environment. In his new role as General Manager , he will oversee the client management for his business unit, foster new business, increase staff productivity, and ensure TIAG exceeds set business objectives.



"Charlie has a great understanding of the complex technologies and requirements that drive government innovation and program success," says TIAG President and Chief Operating Officer, Neil Lampton. "As a results-oriented director, Charlie understands the mutual needs of TIAG customers and employees in achieving shared objectives. We are excited to continue building a bright future for TIAG with Charlie as our General Manager"



With a strong track record in initiating and leading change, driving results, and building long-standing relationships; Charlie's outstanding business acumen, integrity, passion for diversity, and commitment to strong talent management will continue to ensure outstanding results.



