Tianan High-Tech Park: The New Silicon Valley in China

Tianan, Guangzhou -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2017 --"Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Great Bay Area" is a great area with high potential in the future. More than 1,000 enterprises in Guangzhou Tianan Panyu Energy Technology Park are ready to go on the arch of the carved sword. In the foreseeable future, choice is more important than the effort.



On March 5, 2017, the 12th National Conference, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang proposed that they should study and formulate the development plan of the urban agglomeration in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. Due to the unique role of Hong Kong and Macao,the great bay area is a window to the outside world.



This concept of "Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Great Bay Area", which was once presented as a government vision in 2009, quickly turned into a reality.



Guangzhou City, as one of the core cities of the Bay Area, with the Tianhe, Haizhu and other regional world-class enterprises, representing the future of Chinese internet industry, large data, intelligent hardware and other emerging industries, began to move south bay. As a result, a new industry park gathered and reformed. In this new enterprise industrial park,the government use information technology to make it as a enterprises accelerator, amplifier and incubator.



Early this month, the Chinese national leaders visited Finland, and sent the Puma brand roller skates which produced by the Monterey as a "national gift" to the President of Finland and his wife. As a new fashion sport, roller skating becomes more popular nowadays in China. At the same time, a number of roller skating business come up in great bay area industry park. The Monterey is one of the biggest roller skating companies in great bay area industry park.



From that establishment of Monterey in 1996, Wen Siyuan, the founder of Monterey Sports Equipment Co., Ltd., keeps absolute enthusiasm and hope on the Monterey and roller skating industry. So he insists on this industry for 21 years, and make Monterey as a national brand.



However, Monterey is not a traditional manufacturing enterprise.



In 2009, Monterey settled in Guangzhou Tianan Panyu Energy Conservation Science and Technology Park, with the park's regional advantages, industrial integration advantages, and their own forward-looking observation of the industry,they realized a customized manufacturing, as well as the formation of "Red Devils Club". Besides, they integrated online and offline retail channels.



Panyu District covers an area of 786.15 square kilometers, equal to 8 Tianhe, 8.6 Haizhu, 13.2 Liwan, 23 Yuexiu. Panyu District has become the incubator of heavy industry enterprises.With the resources and connection between cities, Monterey developed a lot in the recent years.



At the same time, Guangzhou Tianan Panyu Energy Conservation Science and Technology Park set up a government service center for the enterprises to provide industrial and commercial registration, project declaration, patent declaration and so on. This kind of industrial park has a one-stop service, so that enterprises can be more focused on their own business. It is one of the main reasons for the innovative manufacturing companies to choose Panyu District and the Industrial Park as their headquarters.



The door to the future



On July 18, 2016, chairman Luo Hai Lang of Guangdong Weicai Education Technology Co., Ltd. , sounded the Chinese new third board market's bell. It took Wei Cai education 17 years to extend from 0 to more than 400 branches. One of the success factors of We Cai education is standardization of education. In addition to the preparation before the opening, like teaching supervision, teaching training as well as other business operations, Wei Cai also makes service standardization.



As one of the star enterprises of Guangzhou Tianan Panyu Science and Technology Park, Wei Cai Education brings together the general characteristics of small and medium-sized enterprises in the park. They can not only communicate with international enterprises rely on the regional advantages of Panyu District, thus forming a leading consciousness;but also quickly make nationwide development and layout,with the industrial park capital, environment, technology and other support.



To support small and medium enterprises needs the government and social resources. Panyu Energy Technology Park can focus on providing physical space, business matching, financial security, school-enterprise cooperation, business exchanges and other aspects of public resources.In addition, enterprises can get investment and financing help in the park. Enterprises can frequently interact, exchange, cooperate with other, which helps them a lot.