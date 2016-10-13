"Tiananmen West: Why Nixon Ordered the Kent State Massacre" Relevant Even in Today's Election Cycle

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2016 --The Kent State Massacre occurred on May 4, 1970, at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, and involved the shooting of unarmed college students by members of the Ohio National Guard. It's reported that 67 shots were fired over a period of 13 seconds, resulting in four deaths and nine people being injured. Following on from the shooting, a large national response ensued, with four million students striking and hundreds of universities closing across America.



"Tiananmen West: Why Nixon Ordered the Kent State Massacre," encompasses decades of research by author, Jenny Deason Copeland, in hopes of replacing conspiracy theories with facts. The FoIA(Freedom of Information Act) requests some interesting new perspectives of not only the Kent State Massacre but how the mind of Richard Nixon could justify such an event. The book ends with a call to action that, if followed, might prevent the U.S. from ever allowing an unfit President to obtain the office again. The evidence presented in the book suggests that Nixon was insane while in office. It also buys in to the theory of others that Nixon acted like a Mafia boss. He was a man in charge of a homicidal reign unmatched in America's history. It also suggests that his purpose for the Kent State Massacre was to help him end the Vietnam War using one more of his homicidal, disturbing, psychological twists. In the end, four innocent college students lost their lives. But in the mind of Richard M. Nixon, the ends justified the means.



"Tiananmen West: Why Nixon Ordered the Kent State Massacre," and Vietnam War era historian Jenny Deason Copeland explain what happened at Kent State, and then delve into the mind of Richard Nixon to divulge evidence on two topics: Could Nixon have ordered the massacre at Kent State? And his possible motives for doing so. The research behind the theory that Nixon ordered the massacre has covered 30 years and included Freedom of Information Act requests to the FBI, CIA and NSA. The repercussions of this research to the author and her family will also be revealed. The screenplay titled "Tiananmen West" is being looked at by Hollywood studios.



Some of the students who were shot had been protesting the Cambodian Campaign, announced by President Nixon on April 30. Others were not at the protest, and had been observing from a distance. A number of conspiracy theories surround the episode, with some believing the shooting was ordered and some suggesting the guardsmen themselves could have been shot at and were simply retaliating. Jenny Deason Copeland details her theory that Nixon was in direct control of the event and the research she used to shed light on that theory in her book, which forms the backbone of the two author events.



About Jenny Deason Copeland

Born in Tiffin, Ohio as the second eldest to a family of four girls, Jenny graduated from Toledo University, with honors and began a now 38 year career in telecommunications. She is an author, historian, and owner of Crazy Red Head Publishing. Jenny has published two children's' books, "New Shoes for Elizabeth" and "A MouseKeeper Christmas The Beginning."



