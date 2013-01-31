Ticket Prices for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans Drop to Lowest in 10 Years, Why?

New Orleans, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2013 --Unforeseen to anyone in the packaging or sports travel industry, Super Bowl ticket prices have dropped to the lowest in more than ten years. The current get-in price for 600 level seating locations at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is just under $1,400 per ticket. In previous years the mean get-in price was between $2,500 and $3,200 in Dallas just two years ago.



If you research all the top reseller sources online like stubhub.com, nflticketexchange.com, superbowltickets.net, vividseats.com. ticketcity.com etc, you will see the starting cost for Super Bowl tickets to be around $1,400. The question is, why is this happening and who does it effect?



Let's examine some of things that have directly affected this dramatic drop in demand for the biggest game of the year in the NFL, the Super Bowl.



1. Team Location In Relation to Host City - many experts feel that the travel distance from the home cities of the teams that made the big game is causing major difficulties. Flights are expensive and driving distances are ridiculous, it's estimated that Baltimore, MD to New Orleans will take 17 hours and 51 minutes and the drive from San Francisco is 1 Day, 9 Hours and 41 Minutes. Tim Mooney the owner of SuperBowlTickets.net says "I believe the main reason for the massive decline in this years ticket price is the distance each team is from the host city".



2. The Host City - New Orleans’s is a really fun place to travel, but only 5 years removed from Katrina, maybe fans just aren't interested in visiting the Big Easy for a variety of reasons. Weather conditions are decent, currently in the upper 60's, maybe fans want a warmer destination. Don't forget to consider the economy of the local areas surrounding the Crescent City, they have been through tough times.



3. Number of Tickets On the Market - superbowltickets.net reports 1,923 tickets available for sale, two years ago that number was 1,219.



4. Fan Dedication - it is likely that the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens fans just are not as dedicated to their teams as a tem like the New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers.



5. Hotel Availability - early in the process, there were reports of limited hotel availability in the French Quarter and other primary locations for fans, this has forced room rates higher and pushed fans further away. The city has hotels near the Mercedes-Benz Superdome but also has many fans staying in suburbs 15 to 25 miles away.



The bottom line is, fans who have waited, can now buy tickets for the lowest price of the year. This may encourage some last minute travel opportunities for the diehard fan. Brokers and other sources who planned on reselling their tickets for a big profit will likely take a loss on the transaction.



Last minute tickets to the this year’s big game can be purchased by calling 1-866-881-5375 or online at http://www.superbowltickets.net/tickets.htm. Tickets bought the week of the game, can be picked up at the company’s New Orleans, LA location in the French Quarter.



