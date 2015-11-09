Ticor Title Major Accounts in Seattle Recruits Commercial Escrow Attorney

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2015 --Joining Ticor Title Major Accounts is James Chung, Attorney, as Commercial Escrow Officer based in Greater Seattle and working throughout the Pacific Northwest. A graduate of the University of Washington and Seattle University School of Law, James Chung is also involved in the local Korean community.



Ticor's Escrow Team is greatly enhanced by James' experience in a wide range of commercial transactions ranging from simple refinances to complex multi-party transactions. As a commercial escrow professional, James will be heading up Ticor's strategic move to provide Business Transaction & Closing Agent Services. Ticor strives for a perfect flow of customer service, and offers uniquely intelligent research services through the company's various products, including its "clickable" online Endorsement Guide, and Ticor Elite™, a Mobile App and Desktop Portal for conducting vital property searches.



Said Rob Flitton, VP of Strategic Marketing & Business Development for Ticor:



"James is a thorough professional and will be a significant addition to our burgeoning commercial group here at Ticor. We already have a highly-respected and elite team and he adds to that – being an Attorney is also meaningful for our Major Accounts clients."



Located primarily in the company's Seattle Columbia Center office, James will also spend time in, and serve customers from, some of Ticor's regional offices throughout Greater Seattle – Tacoma, Seattle, Bellevue, Everett, Olympia and all points in between.