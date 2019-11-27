Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2019 --T.I.E.S. 360 (Total Indoor Environmental Solutions) reminds customers that they should always get a complete air duct cleaning after any type of remodeling or renovating. This applies to both businesses and homes. The reason is that much of the dust, sanding and drilling debris can get into the registers and throughout the air duct system. The contaminants can even reach as far as the air conditioner where they can build up on the coils.



T.I.E.S. 360 recommends to its Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Longboat Key, Sarasota, University and Venice customers that they get their air duct cleaning services every five years. However, when there are environmental changes such as remodeling, higher than normal allergies or even red tide, it's time to schedule an additional air duct cleaning service.



In fact, the EPA suggests caution regarding the HVAC system during construction or renovation. The agency recommends sealing off supply and return registers and not operating the system until after dust has been cleaned. T.I.E.S. 360 knows this is not always feasible. For one, any location without air conditioning in Florida can become very hot and uncomfortable. Some contractors have even refused to work in a location unless it was kept at a certain temperature or lower. Also, the people living in the house, or tenants in a building, will most likely be more comfortable with some sort of air circulation.



Secondly, as anyone who has gone through a remodeling or renovation knows, dust tends not to stick to the plan of where it's supposed to stay. Even with the best sealing, just movement in and out of the area can bring dust into areas not being remodeled. Clothes, shoes, bags, hair and more can collect dust that is then shaken off when passing through a different room. And, any window open for ventilation will also supply air flow that can transport dust. A customer's best plan of action is to call T.I.E.S. 360 to schedule their air duct cleaning for as soon as all remodeling or renovation is done.



About T.I.E.S. 360

Total Indoor Environmental Services is a family owned and operated company, servicing the Sarasota County, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Tampa areas with superior HVAC services. T.I.E.S. 360 offers a number of services including Air Duct Cleaning, Air Conditioning Repair, and Dryer Vent Cleaning



For more information, please visit ties360.com/