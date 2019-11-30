Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2019 --T.I.E.S. 360 (Total Indoor Environmental Solutions) knows that commercial customers want to keep their assets in the best shape possible. That is why T.I.E.S. 360 want to notify commercial customers the highest months for dryer fires are December and January so now is a great time to start scheduling their vent cleaning.



Commercial customers, including hotels, high-rise condos, universities, laundry mats and health clubs, may not realize the damage that can be caused by a dryer fire. Research has shown that lint traps only catch 40-60% of the lint that is comes off clothes and linens. The rest goes through the dryer vent system. The buildup of lint creates an overheating situation when dryers are forced to work harder. Now two dangers exist in the same place – heat and fuel.



Regular vent cleaning is needed more than some commercial customers may think and this might lead to an increased risk of dryer fires. Residential vent cleaning is recommended once a year. In fact, some condo associations may require their owners have the service completed once a year. However, almost all commercial businesses, multi-family locations, laundry mats and other high-use locations should have vent cleaning at least twice a year. There are a couple of reasons for this. First, the increased use equals an increase of lint buildup. Laundry mats, universities, gyms, and more have dryers that are shared amongst many people or are constantly running and the lint is constantly building up.



The next is the proximity of commercial dryers. Commercial dryers tend to be in a basement, a common area near an elevator or another central location. Residential dryers are often located along an outside wall or the garage. If there were to be a fire caused by a residential dryer, residents could escape through multiple means of exit. However, with a commercial dryer fire, that might be slightly more difficult.



Regular vent cleaning should be part of a company's maintenance schedule for asset protection as well as safety. T.I.E.S. 360 can help commercial customers determine the best dryer vent cleaning schedule for them.



About T.I.E.S. 360

Total Indoor Environmental Services is a family owned and operated company, servicing the Sarasota County, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Tampa areas with superior HVAC services. T.I.E.S. 360 offers a number of services including Air Duct Cleaning, Air Conditioning Repair, and Dryer Vent Cleaning.



For more information, please visit ties360.com/