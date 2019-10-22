TIES360 Offers Thorough Dryer Vent Cleaning in Bradenton and Venice Florida

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2019 --Total Indoor Environmental Services 360 [TIES360] offers its clients a plethora of HVAC related services. This is a family-owned and operated company that primarily specializes in providing the services of duct cleaning in University and Venice, Florida. TIES360 is a state-licensed, bonded, and insured company that has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.



The instances of dryer fires are quite common in the United States. These accidents typically occur when lint gets trapped in the vent when it is not properly cleaned regularly. Lint is extremely flammable and is prone to catch fire when the dryer vent clogs. This element sets off a chain reaction, subsequently leading to limited airflow. Hence, in such scenarios, the dryer has to work harder and gets much hotter than usual. It eventually overheats as a result and can catch on fire. This is why people should seek out the services of dryer vent cleaning. The TIES360 is renowned for being one of the best service providers of dryer vent cleaning in Bradenton and Venice, Florida, and significantly help in preventing fire hazards.



In case people notice that it takes their dryer two or three cycles to dry one load of clothes, it might be a sign that the machine requires vent cleaning. TIES360 makes use of specially designed vacuums and agitation devices to effectively hook up to the dryer vent connection. These devices help the staff if this company to properly vacuum and agitate the debris while making sure that the lint does not enter the house. The TIES360 use a camera system when cleaning dryer vent stacks in commercial buildings and condos in South West Florida, to ensure the high effectiveness of their services.



