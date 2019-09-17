Tiger Nuts USA Launches Nut-Free, Healthier Alternative to Sliced Almonds

Newburgh, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2019 --Tiger Nuts Inc, the original importers of Tiger Nuts to America, is announcing the launch of its amazing new line extension, "SLICED Tiger Nuts". They are made from their Premium Organic Tiger Nuts, which of course are Gluten Free, Organic, Nut Free, High in Fiber, Paleo, Non-Allergenic, Non-GMO and Kosher too.



They say, "You will love new SLICED Premium Organic Tiger Nuts, especially as they have less fats than Sliced Almonds and of course are NUT-FREE too."



Tried slicing or chipping a Tiger Nut, or any other similar shaped product? It can be tough. So it looks like the company has taken the donkey work out of it for consumers. Now they can open a bag and sprinkle them on top of their morning yogurt or fruit, even mix with their favorite cereal or salads. Many Tiger Nuts customers are already baking with their amazing Premium Organic Tiger Nuts Flour, and the chances are that once they hear about "Sliced Tiger Nuts" they will want to add them to cookies or sprinkle them on Tiger Nuts Muffins or Bread".



Tiger Nuts USA claims that Tiger Nuts are probably the "Healthiest single source snack food on the market." All of the Tiger Nuts products can be found at http://www.tigernutsusa.com.



About Tiger Nuts USA

Tiger Nuts USA are the original importers of Tiger Nuts to the USA and they manufacture all of the products in their organic facilities and comply with USDA and FDA requirements. Tiger Nuts products are sold in health food retailers from coast to coast and at the online store.



