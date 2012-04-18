Tim Tebow Is Looking at Getting Ordained by the Christian Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2012 --The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has been linked as the most likely destination after football for NY Jets QB Tim Tebow, this based on a story in the Christian Post where Tim Tebow acknowledges his desire to become a Minister once his playing days are finished.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters makes sense as Tebow's top choice, as Tim Tebow attended college in Florida, currently resides in Florida also home of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters adheres to the Christian Doctrine of Faith. Furthermore, unlike with other denominations within the Christian faith with the ULC there is no hoops one must jump through or rings to kiss while going through the ordination process. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers Christian Ordination just as iron clad as the Pope's ordination and the one requirement is that the individual is baptized. Education is not as important to the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, as much as it is the individual's conviction to serve our Lord Jesus Christ.



For More Information:



Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.

803 Tallahassee Street

Carrabelle FL 32322-3220

Tel No: (850)720-1061

Email: ulc@ulcnetwork.com



The Official Universal Life Church Website: - http://www.ulcnetwork.com