Timber Construction, LLC Partners with BizIQ

New Braunfels, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2017 --Timber Construction, LLC, a remodeling contractor and home builder serving residential customers in the area for more than three decades, recently announced it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing company that serves small business clients across the United States and Canada.



By partnering with BizIQ, Timber Construction, LLC hopes to expand on its existing client base through the help of a modernized and bolstered online presence. A key component of BizIQ's approach with clients like the home remodeling contractor in New Braunfels, TX involves the implementation of search engine optimization, which helps current and prospective customers of the marketing agency's clients to better find businesses like Timber Construction, LLC when performing local Google searches.



Additionally, BizIQ will be developing a variety of content for Timber Construction, LLC's new company website, including a comprehensive overview of the company's services as well as a bimonthly blog, which will cover subject matter related to the home building and remodeling industry. All content on the new site will strive to be informative, relevant, timely and engaging, and will be written by professional copywriters.



"Our firm has long been dedicated to customer satisfaction and focused on helping people build their dream homes," said Gordon Duplechin, owner of Timber Construction, LLC. "We want to continue to provide that high level of quality in every aspect of our work, and to expand our reach in and around New Braunfels. We've had a great experience working with BizIQ so far, and are looking forward to seeing what this partnership has in store for us and our clients."



About Timber Construction, LLC

Timber Construction, LLC was founded in 1979 and is a privately owned professional contracting and home building company. The firm handles everything from custom home building to remodels, renovations, additions, garage conversions and more. For more information, please visit http://timberconstructionllc.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.