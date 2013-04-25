Time Magazine Features Kalos Therapeutics Cancer Team Leader

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2013 --The Time Magazine cover simply states: "How to Cure Cancer". The story goes into details on why cancer is so difficult to treat and why current therapies and drugs seem to be missing the target. The ability for cancer to mutate and use multiple pathways and receptors to grow is simply staggering. In order to help the process, multiple well-known organizations such as the one embraced by Hollywood and professional sports – Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) – have been raising huge sums to bring on the best of the best to find a cure for cancer. According to the Time article, "SU2C raises money through foundations and corporate, organizational and private donors and then grants it to teams in the form of unusually large sums (up to $18 million, vs. about $500,000 for a typical grant from the National Institutes of Health, or NIH) to produce results in an aggressively short time, initially three years. All the chosen projects are monitored by the American Association for Cancer Research. An SU2C scientific committee, headed by top-heavy hitters, reviews each team semiannually, a checkup that can make top scientists feel like grad students". (Saporito, 2013, p.32)



"When you have to answer to Nobel laureates and others, it’s a very tough review team," says Dr. Daniel Von Hoff, Chief SAB at Kalos Therapeutics, Scientific Officer at the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center at Scottsdale Healthcare and physician in chief at the Translational Genomics Research Institute. (Saporito, 2013, p.32)



"We are pleased to see our Chief SAB recognized yet again by such an authoritative journal.", said CEO George Colberg. Kalos Therapeutics has been getting plenty of press as of late with the announcement of global patent filing for their new line of cancer drug therapies developed from naturally occurring peptides produced in the body.



Kalos has been able to leverage the natural activities of the ANP family of peptides, which control hyperproliferative cell growth and hemodynamics creating breakthrough therapies for treatment of virulent cancers like pancreatic and ovarian. The "Super Drug" line has been shown effective in nine various forms of cancer and preliminary studies suggest it works without the myriad of side effects that plague every other cancer drug/therapy currently in existence.



Kalos Therapeutics is well-regarded in the pharmaceutical world and biotech world as recruiting the best of the best to develop their patented drugs and unique delivery systems. Having world-class team members such as Dr. Daniel Von Hoff and the Pfizer's former senior research scientist Dr. Michael Kozlowski have allowed for massive advancement in cancer drug development.



About Kalos Therapeutics

Kalos Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes proprietary product candidates primarily for the treatment of cancer and age related diseases. The ANP family of peptides represents a portfolio from which many therapeutics can be developed addressing multiple indications within cancer, age related diseases and non-malignant hyperproliferative disorders.



References:

Saporito, B. (2013, April). "The Conspiracy to End Cancer". TIME, 30-38.