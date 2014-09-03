Time to Register - Michigan Israel Business Bridge Announces First Ambassador Awards Dinner

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --The Michigan Israel Business Bridge (MIBB) will be holding their first Ambassador Awards Dinner to be held Thursday, September 18, 2014 at the Detroit Athletic Club. MIBB is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote business, investment and research opportunities. The organization is the premier resource for economic development between Michigan and Israel. MIBB will bestow two awards during the dinner.



The Bridge Builder Award to General Dynamics Land Systems will be accepted by Donald Schenk, Vice President, International Tank Programs. General Dynamics Land Systems is a global leader in the design, development, production, support and enhancement of tracked and wheeled military vehicles for the United States and international markets. Their team is focused on continuous process and productivity improvements that reduce product costs, while increasing troop safety and effectiveness. Land Systems is currently working several vehicle modernization initiatives and an enhancement to meet the military's evolving requirements.



Land Systems’ Maneuver Collaboration Center (mc2) enables collaboration between teams of world-class engineers, General Dynamics teammates, domestic and international customers, suppliers, academia, and most importantly members of the military. The facility is a complete alpha to omega life cycle laboratory where promising ideas can be conceived, examined and implemented on military vehicles.



“On behalf of General Dynamics, I am honored to accept this prestigious award from the MIBB,” said Schenk. “Land Systems is proud to be a global defense company that supports America’s Warfighters and those of our allies.”



The MIBB Impact Awardee is the organization’s co-founder and Past-President, Chuck Newman. It was Newman’s vision that led to a vibrant bi-national chamber dedicated to increasing business, research and investment opportunities between Michigan and Israel. Newman has been an entrepreneur since 1961.He started his first company while he was an undergraduate student at the University of Michigan. The companies he founded the first in the cell phone reuse, word processing equipment and computer retailing industries.



He and his wife, Sharon, were the principal founders of the Jewish Community Center of Ann Arbor. Chuck is a past National Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hillel: the Foundation for Jewish Campus Life, and was President of the Michigan Jewish Conference. He is a member of numerous boards of directors including that of the International Myeloma Foundation. “I am honored to receive the MIBB Impact Award”, said Newman. “I feel that I am really accepting this award on behalf of all that have helped to make MIBB the success it is today”.



“We are honored and thrilled to be presenting awards to GDLS and Chuck Newman” said MIBB President, Hannan Lis. “I can think of no better awardees to start what we hope will be a long tradition here at MIBB.”



The Michigan Israel Business Bridge has a busy fall with an upcoming mission to Israel with meeting scheduled to facilitate business and investment opportunities between Michigan and Israel. Just weeks ago the MIBB launched an opportunity to showcase that Israeli companies are open and doing business each and every day, the Michigan Israel Business Bridge is offering a free banner ad on their website to any Israel based business. “People are asking us how our contacts are doing. This is just one small way we can help,” said Pamela Lippitt, Executive Director. “We want as many companies as possible to know they have a partner here in Michigan.” People can view the banner ads at http://business.michiganisrael.com/list/



As soon as MIBB announced this program companies began to send in their banner ads including ones from SchockenPlus, a branding company, Silentium, the maker of silent chips, Travelujah, specializing in business travel, Arugus cyber security specialists and Check-cap, a non-invasive prep-free imaging medical device.



About the Michigan Israel Business Bridge https://www.michiganisrael.com/

The Michigan Israel Business Bridge is a non-profit, membership-based, 501(c)(6) “connector” organization dedicated to promoting business partnerships between Michigan and Israel. The organization facilitates business and investment opportunities between Michigan and Israel for their mutual economic benefit. Israel has over 3,000 companies centered on life sciences, homeland security, alternative energy, water technology and agro-technology, with more engineers and scientists per capita than any other country. MIBB was co-founded in 2007 by Chuck Newman and Susan Herman, with the support of business people of Michigan. For more information, please visit http://www.michiganisrael.com.