Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2013 --30-Minute Pilot and 2 15-minute series episodes to be introduced to theater viewing audiences over a 6 month period starting August 2013.



Out of Time, a science-fiction action/drama online series, follows everyman Chris Allman who travels through time, desperately trying to save his girlfriend Sara from dying, while battling the evil Sosumi corporation who have an implant in Chris' head and will do anything to get their technology back. From writer/director Rodney V. Smith (Dominion), the highly anticipated live-action webseries will make it's debut in theaters starting August 2013, starting with the pilot episode "the Accidental Time Traveller" and the first two episodes of the main 10 episode series. Online release via YouTube is slated for March 2014.



The pilot episodes consist of two 15-minute episodes and are currently open to contributors of the crowd-funding campaign on IndieGoGo.com (http://igg.me/at/outoftimeseries) where the production is raising $40,000 for production. Typical episodes in the series will run 15-minutes by design. The pilot episodes will be made available online in August at the start of the theatrical tour and will include brand new 1-minute "minisodes" and additional content which allows deeper insight into the world of Out of Time. This theatrical distribution via "four-walling" is unusual for a webseries, but has had past success for independent films such as acclaimed independent director Kevin Smith's "Red State". "Going to theaters allows us a chance to really connect with our fans and supporters and show them that we're fans of the material just like them, " said director Rodney Smith.



Out of Time takes viewers on an episodic journey into Chris Allman's past as he discovers how his own travels into time have affected his constantly changing present and possibly even cause Sara's death. Chris must figure out how to avoid this fate, while battling against the thugs sent by Sosumi and its competitors who all want to get their hands on Chris' implant. For more information, visit the show's Facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/OutOfTimeSeries.



The complete cast for Out of Time Series is:



Chris Allman - Steve Kasan

Sara Park - Julia MacPherson

Kari Cheng - April Miranda

Samantha Perry - Katie MacTavish

Harold Osborn - Robert Nolan

Marianna Sheppard - Dulce Felix

Alice Winters - Shailene Garnett

Phil Anderson - James Dalzell

Det Morrow - Paul Nicholls

Det Duvel - Herschel Andoh

Angie - Catalina Yue

Hugo - Dave Dalziel



Also appearing are: Shayan Mannan, Brian Quintero, Kelly-Marie Murtha, Astrida Auza, Beverley Ellis, CiCi Moya, Liana Cross, Onna Chan, Daryl Ray Carliles, Punam Patel



About Out of Time Series

Out of Time comes from director/producer Rodney V. Smith (Dominion) and writer Steve Kasan (Resist666, Dominion). Dulce Felix and J. Sibley Law serve as Executive Producers. The series was created and written by Smith and Kasan with writer Erin Gould (Casters) . Out of Time is produced by For Zabou Productions and Flyin' Monkey Films.