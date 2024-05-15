Time vs. Document Scanning

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2024 --MCS Seattle is a one-stop document scanning service bureau specializing in all forms of document digitization, image scan & data capture, from digitizing microfilm/microfiche and aperture card scanning to automated invoice processing and large format scanning . As a service provider, businesses in the Pacific Northwest have relied on Micro Com to cost-effectively manage document digitization, thereby freeing up time and resources. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/what-is-your-time-worth-document-scanning/



With labor costs rising, businesses have to re-evaluate the total cost of handling and managing documents in an old-fashioned way.



Paper businesses are less efficient. Only one person can possess a document at any given time unless it is photocopied, which creates its own type of headache.



While one person has a file, others must wait until it is available. Additionally, distributing documents to folks located at another facility or address means the added expense of copying and shipping the files.



All this leads to delays and expense—and what happens if the original documents are misfiled?



Digital files offer many benefits. Key advantages include durability and shareability. For example, once files are scanned into a PDF format with Word Searchable Text, they can be tracked. Just name the file using a unique number, company name, or contract number and place them in electronic folders by year and type of record—it's easy for anyone to track it down, saving time and money.



Need to distribute a file? Attached it to an encrypted email, Dropbox or secure FTP, and it is instantly in the hands of anyone who requires fast reference or collaboration! Because PDF files can be viewed on Mac, PC and mobile devices, it has become the de facto standard for digital records.



Offices can realize many hard and soft cost advantages through scanning and digitization to improve operations. To learn more about creating a paper-friendly environment or any of the services motioned in this blog, contact Micro Com in Seattle at 1.206.248.319

.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High-Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomseattle.com/ or call (206) 248-3191.



Micro Com Systems Ltd.

Joe Bryant

(206) 248-3191

Company website: https://www.microcomseattle.com/