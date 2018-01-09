Times & Trends Academy Conducts Seminar for Finance & Accounts Students to Upskill Them

Pune, Maharashtra -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --Studies conducted by major universities and business organizations indicate that less than 10% of job failures are due the lack of technical aspects of the job. And this means that more than 90% of such failures are due to lack of understanding of one's self, lack of understanding of others and the lack of motivation (in short lack of life skills and people skills). Soft skills and confidence are very important attributes in being successful.



Times & Trends Academy conducted a recent 'Skill Development & Career Opportunities' workshop recently for finance and accounts students from TTA. The workshop was conducted by Mr. Wasim Sharif, Assistant Manager – Human Resource at WNS, and was attended by students, faculties & Mr. Amit Agrawal, Founder & Chairman – Times and Trends Academy. Mr. Wasim gave insights on various career opportunities in the finance & accounts industry.



Mr. Amit Agrawal said, "Skill development is crucial for economic growth and social development. The demographic transition of India makes it important to ensure employment opportunities for more than 15 million-plus youths entering working age annually. And therefore it becomes binding on us to conduct seminars & workshops for students that help them understand the market scenario better and acquire the necessary and relevant skillsets."



Mr. Wasim listed many technical skills in finance & accounting domain that MNCs are looking in the candidates when they are recruiting. And without those skillsets, he suggested that it would be very difficult to enter multi-national companies. As human resource professional, he also emphasized on the fact that freshers seeking a job in this industry must also have good communication skills to grab the job opportunities.



He mentioned that it is more likely that a candidate with good communication skills will see growth in any company as compared to a candidate without communication skills.



Mr. Wasim also discussed various job opportunities at WNS. He disclosed various openings and corresponding job profiles for the same. After explaining the profiles, he went on to explain the work culture at WNS. WNS Global is a global business process management company headquartered in Mumbai, India. It has more than 34,000 professionals working in 52 delivery centers across the world, including India, United States, United Kingdom, China, Costa Rica, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. WNS is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WNS. The company operates in two segments: WNS Global services BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its clients are primarily in the travel, banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare and utilities, retail and consumer product industries.



He also shared his experience as a Human Resource Professional in the corporate sector and answered queries from students. Students from Finance & Accounts domain at TTA got a splendid chance to learn and clear their doubts during the seminar. Pritam Jagtap, one of the students, said, "The seminar was very informative. Most of the times, we, as students, do not understand the interview & screening process properly as we lack industry exposure. But, such seminars are really helpful because they show you the right direction. Now, I understand what are the skillsets that I must acquire before I apply for a job position. Thank you TTA for conducting such edifying seminar."



Times and Trends Academy is one of the premier vocational training academies that offer courses like Fashion Designing, Fashion Styling, Fashion Boutique Management, Interior Designing, Interior Business Management, Event Management, 3D Animation, Graphic Designing, Jewellery Designing, and Finance & Accounts.



About TTA

TTA focuses on providing sound technical knowledge to the students along with building soft skills, and this allows 360-degree development in the student that lets them achieve success in their careers. With eight centers all over India, around 12,000-plus students have passed from TTA in the last 13 years.