Tim's Landscape Creations Partners with BizIQ

Tim's Landscape Creations, a local landscape design company, is now working with Phoenix-based marketing agency BizIQ. The partnership is designed to improve the company's online presence and boost sales and customer contacts.



By working with the marketing professionals at BizIQ, Tim's Landscape Creations aims to expand its digital brand appeal and reach new customers in its immediate geographical area. The company will share informative posts in a blog format to reach and engage with current and potential customers.



BizIQ uses search engine optimization (SEO) techniques specified to its clients' geography to improve their search engine rankings and digital presence. Through these marketing strategies, its clients receive better visibility in local search results, leading to more conversions and higher engagement rates over time.



"Our company has been providing quality landscaping design and installation services to local clients for almost two decades, and we're constantly looking for new ways to reach out to and improve relationships with our customers," says Timothy Cox, owner of Tim's Landscape Creations. "Through our new partnership with BizIQ, we have the opportunity to reach even more people and strengthen ties to our community, and we could not be more excited about that."



About Tim's Landscape Creations

Founded in 2001, Tim's Landscape Creations has over 15 years of experience in the landscaping and hardscaping industry. The landscape designer in Show Low, AZ designs and builds a variety of landscape features for residential homeowners and commercial businesses, including lawns and gardens and hardscape features like patios, retaining walls, waterfalls and more.



Having worked on countless projects since its inception, Tim's Landscape Creations is well-equipped to handle landscaping projects of all sizes. The company also offers snow removal, irrigation and hydro-seeding services.



If you'd like to learn more about Tim's Landscape Creations and its service offerings, please visit the company's website at http://www.timslandscapecreations.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.