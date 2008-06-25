Tina Bennett-Bradley Elected First Woman President of NJ Entreprenuers’ Organization

Lebanon, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2008 -- Tina Bennett-Bradley, president of Regional Personnel Services, Inc. in Lebanon, NJ, will be the first woman president of the New Jersey Chapter of The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO). EO is the premiere peer-to-peer global community for entrepreneurs, with more than 6,400 members in over 41 countries.



Bennett-Bradley became a member of the NJ Chapter of EO in 2005, and immediately began sharing her passion for continued professional development with her fellow members according to current NJ EO president, Bill Brandt.



In 2006 and 2007, Bennett-Bradley was elected as the learning chairperson for NJ EO, charged with conceptualizing, planning, and executing EO retreats, speakers and educational events. In this role, she is credited with bringing many nationally acclaimed speakers to the organization, including Verne Harnish, author of Mastering the Rockefeller Habits and one of the “Top Ten Minds in Small Business” according to Fortune magazine; Scott Bornstein, a leading international lecturer and authority in the fields of memory, training, Superlearning, knowledge management and learning networks; and Lynda Spillane, a public speaking expert and coach with 20 years of experience transforming high-profile executives into persuasive, confident speakers. Upcoming speakers include: Lee Froschheiser and Jim Ryerson.



“Tina has done a tremendous job as a board member for the past two years and has contributed a great deal to the organization with the one-of-a-kind opportunities she planned as learning chair,” said Bill Brandt, current EO NJ president. “We are looking forward to her leadership and her ability to build on the momentum we’ve all worked hard to establish.”



“Unlike most other peer groups,” says Bennett-Bradley, “we don’t simply hold monthly meetings to discuss business challenges and exchange sales leads. We embrace the adventurous spirit of our membership. We solve problems, exchange leading business practices, validate ideas, and offer each other professional and personal support in a noncompetitive environment.”



This spirit of vitality and free flow of ideas explains why regular social events are a crucial component of the EO organization. Bennett-Bradley was responsible for organizing and facilitating many of these events in recent years, including a golf outing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ featuring Trump National Golf pros; a Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament with a business-building twist; a team-building fly fishing outing; and a tour of Yankee Stadium and a sky-box meeting with Yankee great, Roy White.



In addition to sharing experiences and advice with fellow NJ entrepreneurs, EO members also have the opportunity to meet, learn, and exchange with members from around the world. The organization regularly hosts multi-day learning opportunities, called "Universities" where members can learn from some of the world's top business minds in Australia, India, Canada, Latin America, and Europe.



The average age of EO members worldwide is 38, and approximately 11 percent of its membership is made up of women business owners, a figure that is growing exponentially, according to Bennett-Bradley.



“I’m grateful for opportunity to serve the organization that, through support and advice from my peers, helped my business grow,” said Bennett-Bradley. “The EO NJ chapter is comprised of talented and lively group of business leaders who I am excited to work closely with in the months ahead in order to take our organization to new levels.”



Bennett-Bradley founded Regional Personnel Services in 1997, a direct-hire and temporary staffing firm that specializes in office and accounting support for clients in New Jersey. Prior to forming the company, she held senior positions for both local and national firms, handling operations, sales, and management responsibilities. She is a Certified Staffing Professional (CSP), a member of the American Staffing Association and engages in continuous education and professional development in her field.



About EO

The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) – for entrepreneurs only – is a global community that enriches members’ lives through direct peer-to-peer learning, connections to experts and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The New Jersey Chapter of EO currently has 75 members representing virtually every industry sector. For over 20 years, the organization has been committed to building the world’s most influential community of entrepreneurs. For more information on EO or to apply for membership, visit http://www.eonetwork.org or call 703-519-6700.

