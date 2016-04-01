Tip Sheet: Capitol Fence & Deck - 5 Reasons for Installing a Privacy Wooden Fence

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2016 --Residential and commercial properties benefit from the installation of a wooden privacy fence. Fencing installation in Austin for wooden fences is available to provide an appealing security feature. When professionally installed, fences are durable, lasting for years.



There are many benefits to installing a wooden fence that include:



1. Secures the property. The property is secured through having a wooden fence to keep passersby from viewing the coming and going of people at the location. Whether a residence where children may play outside to a business that has expensive equipment on the property, a fence can keep people from watching the activity.



Wooden fencing also keeps children and pets inside the perimeter of the property. If the residence is near a busy street, the fence is a barrier that keeps pets and children from wandering into car or foot traffic.



2. Increases the value of the property.



Having a fence installed on residential or commercial property increases the value because of its visual appeal. Using a red cedar fencing style adds beauty to the property. The classic look of a wooden fence is available as a design option, but fencing has changed in recent years. The design of fences has grown through the use of special tools used to create a customized look. Some designs have latticework at the top. Others enjoy the standard privacy fence for Austin residences or commercial property or horizontal plank fencing.



3. Lasts for years.



The durability of wood fencing in Austin has increased over recent years. Durable fences last for ten years or more with the addition of galvanized steel. The fence portrays the standard wood facing while the posts use galvanized steel. The use of steel helps to keep the fencing durable.



4. Affordable pricing for design and installation.



Adding fencing to a residential or commercial property is more affordable with a variety of fencing designs. The standard privacy fence design provides the benefits needed and payment through major credit cards is an option.



5. Professional installers take care of the installation.



Many who decide to attempt fence installation themselves eventually see that the job is more demanding and time consuming than originally thought. The thought behind this is that a DIYer may install a fence once in their lifetime. Austin wooden fence installers install multiple fences in one month. Installing a fence also takes time to survey the property and make decisions based on the landscape. The team installing the fence ensures professionalism, courteousness, and takes pride in their work to provide a quality, durable fence installation.



Residential and commercial properties benefit from a standard or custom wooden fence installation. With the main goal to protect the property and people onsite, having a fence installed correctly is important. For more information about wooden fence installation in Austin, visit http://www.CapitolFenceAustin.com.



About Capitol Fence

Capitol Fence and Deck has been providing the top-level design and functionality for residential fences since 1992. Delivering and installing custom wood, plank, chain link, privacy, wrought iron, and many other types of fences along with walk gates, entry gates, handrails, and much more, there are no other fence contractors throughout the Greater Austin Area that can match our selection and customer service.



Capitol Fence and Deck has built a strong history of exceptional customer support and service. Quality is one of the most essential aspects of any Austin Fence Company and when you want the best, only Capitol Fence and Deck will do.



Contact:

Mike Morrow

Capitol Fence and Deck

13724 Avenue K

Austin, TX 78728

Phone: 512-990-2530

Web: http://www.capitolfenceaustin.com