Tip Sheet: How Brides Can Create Their Dream Wedding with Tent Rentals

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --A bride's big day is a once in a lifetime event. With the peak wedding seasons being in June, August, September, and October, most wedding venues are the most expensive during these months. Any rental venue is expensive and most of the time, the bride and groom have to rent the space to have the ceremony and a different space for the reception. At Turn Key Event Rental, we believe in making things easy. Our wedding tents are available for rent any time during the year and at an affordable price.



1. Choose a Tent Rental that Will Keep Guests Comfortable



Weather in Houston, Texas is not easy to predict. One hour it can be raining, and the next it could be sunny. The summer thunderstorms and blazing hot Houston sun can ruin an event. Rent a wedding tent to solve this problem because they provide shelter for guests from the rain, storms, and heat.



Wedding tent rentals in Houston not only provide shelter, but also can create a special environment. Those recently engaged can plan a style of the tent both inside and outside. They can choose the look and feel of the event with colors, materials, chair styles, even stage and dance floors.



Having an outdoor wedding and reception with tent rentals in Houston means the wedding party can have their ceremony and reception almost anywhere they want. The best location is near bathrooms and a parking area for guests, is on level ground and clear of any potential hazards. Tent rentals come in a variety of sizes and shapes to fit any wedding.



2. Select a Style for the Tent and Guest List Size



A Party Canopy tent is suitable as a quick pop-up for basic shelter and a small group. A few tables and chairs can be added inside. It provides shelter from the sun and rain.



A Frame Tent has a metal frame that supports it and is sturdier than the Party Canopy. It can seat as many as 660 people auditorium style and 320 for a banquet. The inside of a Frame Tent is where the magic happens. With lighting, a variety of chair styles, tables, linens, and decorations, we can create whatever the wedding party envisions.



A Tension Tent has tall poles in the center and provides an open feel to it. It's best for medium-sized gatherings. There's room for a band and dancing, which makes it perfect for a wedding.



The Pole Tent is the largest style of wedding tent in Houston available. It has poles around the perimeter and in the center, which provides the best shelter during thunderstorms and high winds. This tent style will seat more than 3,000 in auditorium style seating and more than 1500 for banquets.



3. Choose the Style of the Environment Inside the Tent



The environment inside a tent is versatile to suit any style choice of a wedding party. Whether they like a modern style with black and red, a romantic style with tulle material that is white and soft pink, or a style that expresses their favorite colors, anything is possible with tent rentals.



Chair styles are not just plain folding chairs available at any event. The chairs we rent come in a variety of styles that will suit any taste and budget. Tables are easily decorated with linens of different colors and decorations.



Music and dancing is also possible inside a tent. With stage and dance floor rentals at an affordable price, the wedding will be memorable. Special lighting is also available.



