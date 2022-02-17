Tips for Maintaining Protective Chainlink Fences in Vancouver

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2022 --Chainlink fencing is a popular option in Vancouver. The team at QS Fencing has years of experience installing chainlink fencing for a variety of applications. Of course, while chainlink is a durable choice, the wet Vancouver weather does merit some considerations. Consider these tips for keeping a chainlink fence stronger—longer. For more go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/how-to-properly-maintain-protective-chainlink-fences/



1. Opt for Resistant Materials



The first important point for the maintenance of protective fences is to give preference to resistant materials. Iron and aluminum fences, for example, may seem more affordable at first but are less durable. Chain-link fence materials are a lot cheaper than aluminum and steel ornamental. These materials are susceptible to weather-related wear and tear. A protective coating on chainlink fencing can dramatically extend its life—ask for materials like galvanized steel, stainless steel, or PVC coating.



2. Choose the Right Fence for a Project



The right fencing solution makes all the difference to maintenance. Depending on the function and landscape—different types of fences may be necessary. For example, parking lots often require flexible, modular solutions while residential fencing is more solid and permanent. Chainlink fencing is often used in the industry for security and protection.



3. Read the Manufacturer's Instructions



Manufacturers' recommendations provide useful insights on how to prolong the life of a fence. Always follow the brand's instructions to take care of a fence—that means using the appropriate cleansers and opting for professional fencing installation.



4. Check the Fence Regularly



Even with excellent materials and installation, it is necessary to check a chainlink fence periodically, at least a few times a year. Some damage—like falling tree limbs or car accident impacts cannot be avoided and could end up damaging the fence. An inspection is just a visual lookover—check for details like the coating on the wires, the fixing hooks, the shape of the frame. If there's damage, call in a fence repair professional.



Installing Chainlink Fencing in Vancouver



A good chainlink fence will easily last for over 10 years, depending on the weather and care it receives. As a modular fence, chainlink is fast and easy to install, which makes it ideal for quickly securing facilities and construction sites. To learn more about chainlink fencing solutions in Vancouver, contact the team at QS Fencing or click here to request a free quote.



