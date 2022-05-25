North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC offers comprehensive 40 hour HAZWOPER training online that teaches workers how to reduce hazardous waste risks. While enrolling in this course, or another HAZWOPER training course, is the best way to reduce HAZWOPER risks, OSHA.net shares some other best practices to reduce hazardous waste risks.



Managing Inventory - Outdated chemicals may become lethal, which is why it is important for companies to update their inventory regularly and properly dispose of outdated chemicals.

Recycling - Recycling hazardous waste is an important practice that can reduce the pollution of the water, air, and soil. Recycling also reduces the costs associated with waste management.

Segregation - All chemical waste should be segregated into non-hazardous and hazardous waste. When these chemical wastes are combined, they can be a health and safety hazard which not only can impact the environment, but potentially lead to death.

Waste Streams - Waste streams are an economical and effective way of disposing of hazardous waste, but certain rules must be followed. For example, heavy metals cannot be mixed with other streams, and flammable liquids cannot be mixed with halogenated solvents, hazardous chemicals, and metals.

Education - The best way to reduce hazardous waste risks is through education. OSHA Pros, LLC offers 40 hour HAZWOPER training online to keep workers educated on proper safety procedures and processes related to hazardous waste management.



