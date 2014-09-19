Tips from Printing Solutions on How to Create a Memorable Event

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2014 --Printing Solutions, a print company in Scottsdale, AZ is sharing their expert tips with business owners to help them create a memorable event worth talking about.



As Printing Solutions knows, creating a buzzed about event takes time, energy and most of all preparation. Here are their top tips for creating a hip and memorable event.



1) Talk it up



Be sure to start advertising about the event well in advance. Things like flyers and postcards are simple, but effective ways to promote an event. Make sure it’s on people’s calendars. Use social media (it’s free) to get the word out. Make it sound a little mysterious, but be sure to have the goods to back up the hype. Don’t worry, the items below will help with that.



2) Provide Good Food and Drink



Work with caterers to develop delicious bites that will get gobbled up in no time. Just be sure not to run out!



3) Create a Vibe



Lights, Cameras, Action! The decorations, lighting and displays all play into the vibe, which sets the mood and gets people excited about the event. To help create the perfect vibe, considering hiring an event company who knows what they’re doing.



And don’t forget to create awesome photo opportunities with a step and repeat banner.



Related: Banners With Star Potential



4) Keep It Interesting



Make any speeches, awards ceremonies or presentations short and sweet. People’s attention spans are short and the last thing they’ll want to do is spend their precious free time listening to one thing after another. After all, they came there to let loose and have fun.



5) Give Away Goodies



People love gifts, whether it’s a bag stuffed with goodies or something as simple as a notepad. Make sure each person is leaving with something, and that it is a positive reflection of the event.



Related: Custom Notepads - The Promotional Product that Sticks Around



About Printing Solutions

Since 2007, Printing Solutions Arizona has been a leading custom print and design agency, providing unmatched printing services in our local Phoenix, AZ area. Printing Solutions Arizona has built a reputation of excellence as a print design agency, and stand by our commitment to providing the finest printing services at the lowest cost to our customers. Our success in the local market has allowed us to expand nationally through our online printing services, serving growing businesses nationwide.



Printing Solutions Arizona

14201 N Hayden Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 596-6300

printingsolutionsaz.com