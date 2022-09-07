Tips to Help Homeowners Avoid Potential Locksmith Scams

Beaverton, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2022 --When home and business owners are in a serious bind and need emergency locksmith services, the urgent need for these services can lead them into not knowing exactly whom they're hiring.



The sad truth is that there are plenty of locksmith scams out there that are permeating throughout the country, and it's essentially on consumers to be able to avoid them.



The good news is that there are several red flags that home and business owners can be on the lookout for in order to properly avoid locksmith scams. Davis Lock & Safe, a reputable Portland Locksmith company since 1978, has provided this list of red flags to be on the lookout for while hiring locksmiths, which includes:



Be Cautious of Toll-Free Locksmith Phone Numbers



It's typically pretty suspect when a locksmith business utilizes a toll-free number, as opposed to a local phone number.



When a locksmith company is going toll-free, it usually means that they're also using a call center that's located far away. This is one of the many locksmith scam red flags to be aware of.



Avoiding Locksmith Companies Without A Name



If a call to a locksmith company is answered with a phrase like locksmith services, how can we help you, then it's a red flag that they're not providing a legitimate business name. Whenever a locksmith company doesn't have a real name, it's best for home and business owners to find someone else.



It's also crucial for consumers to do some research into a locksmith company's local address, and be sure to have their representatives confirm their business location when speaking on the phone.



Make Sure Their Company Vehicles Entail Locksmith Branding



Most locksmith scammers will use unbranded, unmarked cars to go from customer to customer, but legitimate locksmith companies will have business vehicles that also provide ID numbers to identify a locksmith.



So when a locksmith shows up in a regular car that's not branded, it's a clear red flag to cancel the appointment.



Verify IDs



Once a reputable locksmith shows up in a branded vehicle, it's then time for customers to check the locksmith's personal identifications. Many states require a professional locksmith to carry their license and verifications on them at all times, and these licenses are incredibly important when verifying a locksmith company's legitimacy.



If a locksmith shows up and says they don't have an ID on them, then it's a huge red flag that they're in fact putting up a front. Anyone can verify a contractor's OR CCB license simply by going to the OR CCB's (Oregon Construction Contractors Bureau) and typing in a businesses' name. This will show them if their license is valid and up to date, what complaints they've had against them and if they've had any penalties assessed against them.



Be Wary Of Too-Good-To-Be-True Prices



Locksmith scammers will often offer very affordable prices as compared to their legitimate counterparts, but they'll then dramatically increase their prices after arriving to a property. They'll typically say the job is a lot more complicated than they previously assumed, but it's important for consumers to recognize how these abnormally low prices are actually the red flag giveaway.



Verify Transparent Prices Prior To Agreeing To Hire A Locksmith



All of the most reputable locksmiths will ultimately provide transparent prices before showing up to a home or business. There are obviously issues that can come up later while a locksmith is working, but the locksmith should be perfectly able to thoroughly explain these scenarios.



Get written estimates so they're held more accountable, and so they'll be put on the spot when any price changes occur.



Hiring A Trustworthy Locksmith Can Be Easier Said Than Done, But The Good Ones Are Worth The Investment!



It's typically a major problem when people are in need of emergency locksmith services, and these troubling scenarios only get worse given that certain locksmiths are going to try to rip people off.



Although hiring a locksmith can sometimes be a little trickier than it ought to be, doing extra research and asking good questions will put home and business owners on the right track towards a locksmith that they can always trust!



About Davis Lock & Safe

Davis Lock & Safe is a family-owned, three-generation locksmith business that has served the Portland Metro Area since 1978. They have become an industry leader throughout Portland as one of the top locksmith companies, and they understand why many home and business owners are concerned about potential locksmith scams.



Lance and Ronda Peoples owns the company, and they can be contacted via contact@davislock.com or by calling 503-848-9100.