Tips to Plan a Celebration of Life Ceremony in Springfield, OH

Springfield, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2023 --It's always extremely difficult when a loved one passes away, and planning a memorial service is often one of the last things people want to do in the midst of grief.



Traditional funerals and memorial services have been transformed in recent years through the emergence of what's known as a celebration of life ceremony. These memorials are much more joyous because they allow people to remember their lost loved one while maintaining positivity about all their loved one accomplished and enjoyed.



One of the top-rated funeral homes is the celebration of life Springfield, OH team at Jackson Lytle & Lewis, and what sets this organization apart is that they're so much more than just a traditional funeral home. They also play a huge role in their community by supporting families during tough times. Below are some of their expert tips to help families plan for life celebration ceremonies:



Selecting A Location

The first step that families must take during these ceremonial preparations is choosing where they want the celebration of life event. Funeral homes can often support these efforts by hosting the event at their property or helping the family figure out a spot that has worked for past celebrations.



But one great thing about celebration of life ceremonies is that they can happen just about anywhere, so there are no restrictions to funeral homes and churches like with conventional funerals.



Deciding Décor & Themes

Celebration of life ceremonies are often themed around memorializing the deceased's interests, which goes hand-in-hand with choosing an event location.



Some people will go a step further and ask participants to provide certain types of decorations or décor that remind them of the deceased. This can include personal items, photos, videos, or anything that reminds them of their lost loved one.



Choosing Appropriate Music

Everyone loves music, and music can significantly impact the overall ambiance of a celebration of life ceremony. Many people will create playlists based on their loved one's favorite music, and funeral homes can help with these decisions.



Sometimes, these events will feature a simple sound system with pre-determined tracks. Other times, they'll feature live bands or have a friend or family member play and sing a song.



Plan Celebratory Activities

It's also a good idea to consider incorporating certain activities that can contribute to the celebration of life ceremony. This can include anything the deceased loved one enjoyed doing, and it can also have an ashes scattering ceremony after cremation.



There are endless possibilities with these types of activities, but the main point is that everyone is supposed to come together to find joy during the sorrowful event.



Planning Food & Drinks For Guests

This is a factor that can't be overlooked; people will come together for a prolonged period and will likely get hungry and thirsty during the ceremony.



Although this type of planning can sometimes be tedious, it's important to remember that a funeral home can help with these preparations. It's also a good idea to consider some of the food the deceased loved eating because this is a touching remembrance that memorializes essential aspects of their personality.



Giving Opportunities For Guests To Share Memories

One of the most important aspects of any celebration of life ceremony is providing guests with an opportunity to speak about the deceased and share memories.



These ceremonies are supposed to be different than traditional eulogies in which only one person generally has the opportunity to speak, and providing these heartfelt moments is often incredibly important in helping people officially say goodbye to their loved one.



Jackson Lytle & Lewis Is The Go-To Life Celebration Center In Springfield, OH



Every family requires burial services and funeral services when one of their loved ones passes away, and it's essential to team up with experienced industry specialists when these unfortunate life events occur.



Jackson Lytle & Lewis is one of the top-rated funeral homes in Springfield, OH, partly because they've gone above and beyond to be so much more than just a funeral home. They genuinely are revolutionizing how people say goodbye to their loved ones, and they're here for families throughout Springfield during their times of need.



About Jackson Lytle & Lewis

Jackson Lytle & Lewis is a celebration of life center based in Springfield, Ohio, and they've supported countless families with their comprehensive services.



Their team is available for comment regarding celebration of life ceremonies, and they can be reached by calling 937-399-2811.