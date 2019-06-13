Tipzyy Conducted Case Study on Employee Engagement

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2019 --Tipzyy, a mobile platform for servers and bartenders, recently concluded a study that provided insight on how employee engagement affects sales. The results indicate that staff who engage with Tipzyy sell 20% more than non-Tipzyy users, a testament to the power of micro-learning, positive incentivization, and employee engagement.



To perform its case study, Tipzyy collected data from 50 restaurant locations from January 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019 to see how levels of engagement with Tipzyy affected staff member sales.



The study classified staff members into four groups. The 'Baseline Group' – people who never downloaded the app or logged in, the 'Not-Engaged' – those who downloaded Tipzyy but did not login during the trial period, 'Engaged' - people who logged into Tipzyy more than once during the trial period, and 'Trained' - employees who logged into Tipzyy and completed all trivia opportunities during the trial period.



Once the data was collected, a comparison was performed on each group's sales-per-hour with non-Tipzyy users representing the baseline for all observations. The findings showed a significant difference in the overall sales for each group:



· Not-Engaged Staff showed -9% sales compared to baseline

· Engaged Staff showed +19% sales compared to baseline

· Trained Staff showed +23% sales compared to baseline.



These numbers suggest that by investing in resources that boost staff engagement, organizations have the potential to motivate staff, increase sales and provide an elevated customer experience.



These aims are at the core of Tipzyy's mission -- to use technology to drive tangible user results.



About Tipzyy

Tipzyy is a mobile platform, founded in 2014, that aims to educate and incentivize food service, bar, and hospitality staff, and to enable staff members to track and review their performance. By using micro learning, Tipzyy engages with its users in short, manageable, engaging trivia -- in order to educate staff on their products and empower them to perform better. POS integrated sales contests allow servers and bartenders to compete and build confidence.