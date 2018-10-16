Owners of Largest U.S. Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) Launch Tipzyy, a Mobile Engagement Platform for the Hospitality Industry

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2018 --Mathew Focht and John Davie have successfully founded companies aiding restaurants with purchasing, real estate, and data analytics. Their portfolio includes Buyer's Edge, Consolidated Concepts, Dining Alliance, Emerging Concepts, and Acutely. Their newest endeavor is a technology company, Tipzyy, a mobile incentive platform that helps restaurants increase their employee engagement and sales.



With a rolodex of more than 45,000 clients, Focht and Davie bring a wealth of experience and knowledge of the industry to Tipzyy. The two formed Tipzyy, which launched in October, 2017, as a supplement to their purchasing companies. Davie and Focht identified a need in the market they wanted to fill. "The two biggest problem areas for restaurants are the cost of goods and labor. With our GPO we help restaurants control their COGS, but we also wanted to address the increasing labor costs our clients are facing." Mathew Focht, CEO, Tipzyy.



Labor costs continue to skyrocket in the hospitality industry as battles over the minimum wage increase across the country. Not only is labor expensive, but the turnover rates in hospitality are exceptionally high. Restaurants have an annual turnover rate of 73% and with an average cost to train an hourly employee of $5,864, this can be a financial drain for restaurants of all sizes.



Tipzyy aims to address these labor difficulties by increasing front-of-house engagement with educational trivia, sales contests, and incentives. Empowering servers with custom content to strengthen their menu knowledge; Tipzyy increases top-line sales. By seamlessly integrating with restaurant point-of-sale systems, Tipzyy allows operators to run real-time sales challenges and drive sales priorities.



Notable clients include Concessions International, Simmzy's Pub and Rotolo's Pizzeria. Tipzyy is now accepting enterprise account inquiries.



"Seeing the team so excited, they are pushing each other to make these sales, they push each other and my sales go up." Maureen – GM, Lil' Simmzy's



About Tipzyy

Tipzyy Is a server engagement platform that increases restaurant sales by educating and incentivizing server performance with mobile training, recognition and gamification. Tipzyy is based in Chicago, Illinois.