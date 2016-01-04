'Tis the Season for Roll off Dumpster Rentals

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2016 --'Tis the season for boxes, bags, gifts and new toys to pile up and up until Mom and Dad are left to wonder, "how did we get all of this stuff?". While the holiday season brings so much joy, it also brings a ton of clutter. Just think of all the last minute home improvement projects, clearing out the spare spaces to host overnight guests and cleaning up after the celebrations are all over. Roll-Off dumpster rental company, Galaxy Transfer, is ready to aid the communities of Northern Virginia in disposing their After-Christmas clutter. A division of EnviroSolutions, Inc., the company provides a service to help residents clear out junk from their home or clean up from a home remodeling project without making trip after trip to the local landfill.



Additionally, residents who are doing home remodeling projects or clearing out garages often haul load after load of construction debris and unwanted goods to their local landfill. Many of these residents are unaware of the dumpster rental services that are available to them. Having dumpsters that will regularly haul away accumulated clutter so they are able to park cars in their garages this winter would make any home owner feel good about their home improvement project.



What many home owners don't know is that the dumpster rental industry as a whole is on the rise with the compounding statistics of household clutter and the popularity of DIY home renovation projects and home renovation programs like Holmes on Holmes and The Property Brothers.



Galaxy Transfer is therefore on the forefront to help as many folks as possible such as professional contractors, homeowners and even community organizations like Habitat for Humanity.



Roll Off dumpsters are available in many sizes for the full range of unique project needs. All commercial, residential and industrial solid waste dumpsters are disposed of or recycled safely and in strict compliance with all local, state and EPA federal solid waste regulations.



Galaxy Transfer is based in Northern Virginia and is a division of EnviroSolutions, Inc. Galaxy Transfer was purchased by EnviroSolutions, Inc. in June 2013. EnviroSolutions is a vertically integrated solid waste collection, disposal and recycling company located in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the United States. They are a customer-oriented company, and seek to develop a partnership with clients to guarantee their satisfaction. Galaxy Transfer's quality of service is unrivaled in the industry, and they pride themselves on outstanding customer relations.



