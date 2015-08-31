Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2015 --Having officially gone into effect in March, Titan Security Pte Ltd announces its acquisition by Singapore's leading ID Service Provider. The only Accredited CA in Singapore, Netrust Pte Ltd has enjoyed a longstanding relationship since October of 2013 with Titan Security. Now, via the integration of the two companies, operations will be both seamless and efficient as a wider range of security expertise is offered to Titan Security customers and partners. In addition, clients will receive a stronger financial resource and a better market reach.



Eugene Lam, Managing Director of Titan Security said of the acquisition, "For our many clients it will be business as usual as we're committed to providing the same detailed customer service as we did before. With that said, we express our sincerest gratitude to all whom have supported Titan Security. And we look forward to the continued support together with Netrust Pte Ltd."



Since its formation Netrust, as an ICT security company, has enabled numerous government organizations and private enterprises to conduct e-transactions in a secure manner. The Accredited CA in Singapore gives businesses, individuals and government agencies an environment to operate without the risk of fraudulent identities among transacting parties. Netrust acts as a trusted third party that both issues and manages digital certificates. These digital certificates give transactions the quality of authenticity, non-repudiation and confidentiality as they represent a user's online credentials.



With the latest cost-effective technologies Netrust remains on the industry's cutting edge. Allowing for a substantial increase in productivity and cost savings, Netrust also provides the necessary infrastructure to move paper-based processes online. Protecting the interests of all concerned, the company uses innovative security solutions to address the increasing threat of data breach.



About Netrust Pte Ltd

Netrust is Asia's first Public Certification Authority (CA) and the leading Digital ID Service Provider in Singapore. Founded in 1997, Netrust provides individuals, business and government organizations with a complete online identification and security infrastructures. Netrust also delivers high-quality professional services that include security consulting, PKI deployment, and custom application development.



