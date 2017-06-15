Titan Wraps Creating a Great Impact with Vehicle Wraps in Carrollton and Dallas TX

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2017 --For those business owners who are looking for a unique advertising medium to reach out to the people, Titan Wraps is the company to stride in. While traditional advertising is still relevant in the context of promoting and increasing brand awareness, trying something different to attract the eyes won't be the wrong choice either. Over the years, mobile advertising has gained prominence. This is the reason why vehicle wraps in Carrollton and Dallas TX are in demand. Titan Wraps offers specialized marketing in the form of car wraps and custom graphics to customers, new and established. All vehicle wraps are high impact, cost-effective, produced on premium vinyl with the top of the line wide format machine.



At Titan Wraps, the technicians work on the quality, ensuring the clients get on-time service at competitive price. They customize the designs as per one's needs and specification to build customer retention. One of the biggest advantages of using car wraps for the promotional purpose is that these mobile billboards keep traveling from one place to another, reaching out to a broad audience. They are cost-effective but long term media. Moreover, they last for years. This is why the businesses are largely preferring them over the radio, television ads, short term billboards and newspaper campaigns.



Titan Wraps follows a stringent manufacturing process. Once the prints are ready, they apply a second clear layer, laminate, which is further applied over the vehicle graphics to ensure the longevity of the print. The vehicle is cleaned thoroughly before applying the wrap. The installation takes 24-48 hours and is done in a controlled environment. The biggest advantage of vehicle wraps is that they can be removed anytime without damaging the paint.



For more information and details on car wraps and truck wraps in Plano TX, kindly visit http://titanwraps.com or call them at 214-901-6703.



About Titan Wraps

Titan Wraps provides quality vehicle graphics in Plano Tx that are custom designed according to the requirement of the clients. Car wraps and vehicle graphics is a specialized marketing medium that helps customers, new and established to further grow their business.