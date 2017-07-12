Titan Wraps Now Offers Partial Truck Wraps in Plano and Dallas TX

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2017 --Business owners with commercial vehicles can now put them to another use apart from delivering goods. Titan Wraps are known for their unique marketing solutions. They have been helping business owners reach out to their targeted audience through marketing strategies that are known to create a lasting impression. Vehicle wraps have been their specialty, and they have a good number of clients who have been happy to come back to them. The good work has spread through the word of mouth and referrals have helped Titan Wraps extend their list of clients. Their truck wraps in Plano and Dallas TX are high impact, cost effective form of advertising that works for all businesses, irrespective of the size. There is no better way to build brand recognition, or raise a company's profile and reinforce brand identity. Clients can get all truck or trailer wraps in Dallas and Plano TX custom made to specifications. The company sticks to their standard timeline and tries their best to get the vehicle on the road.



Truck wraps in Plano and Dallas TX from Titan Wraps has been available as full wraps which mean they will be able to wrap all wrappable exterior areas. They wrap the main body of the vehicle that includes handles, bumpers, windows, mirrors and in certain cases the roof of the vehicle. They have also recently started offering partial wraps for cars and trucks. Partial wraps include any amount of coverage that fits the need of the client as well as their budget. They will bring the desired result as much as the full wraps.



Both full and partial wraps from Titan Wraps come with a 1 to 3-year warranty, depending on the type of wrap. The warranty covers any and all types of fading, cracking, peeling or bubbles, many of which can be avoided with proper monthly maintenance.



Call 214-901-6703 or visit http://titanwraps.com/car-wraps-graphic-design-retail-graphics/vehicle-graphics/ for more details.



About Titan Wraps

Titan Wraps is a recognized company that offer specialized marketing in the form of trailer and truck wraps in Plano and Dallas TX and custom graphics to customers, new and established, that will further grow their business.