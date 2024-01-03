Titan Wraps Specializes in Truck Wraps in DFW and Dallas, Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2024 --Commercial vehicles serve various purposes besides transporting goods from one place to another. Sometimes, they can be creatively adorned to promote the business's visual identity. Wrapping of trucks or commercial vehicles is an effective way to advertise a business or brand.



The best thing about truck wraps is that they can grab the attention of thousands of onlookers as the vehicle moves from one place to another. It's an efficient way to transform any vehicle into a "billboard-on-wheel" and convey the message everywhere the vehicle travels.



Unlike fixed advertising, truck wraps and vehicle graphics reach a more diverse market segment. While the former is seen by a specific group of people, truck wraps consistently reach new groups of potential customers every time the vehicle travels to make a delivery, perform a service call, shuttle a group of people, or simply travel anywhere for commercial purposes.



Titan Wraps is a reliable and respected company specializing in truck wraps in DFW and Dallas, Texas. With years of experience and expertise, the company has created a niche in vehicle wraps and graphics design production.



The process involves several steps, including gathering client ideas, making designs accordingly, seeking client approval, and producing graphics on premium vinyl or state-of-the-art format machines upon approval.



Once the prints are produced, they apply the second layer, which permanently bonds the wraps, ensuring longevity and protection of the prints.



The next step is surface sanitation, which prepares the surface for the wrap. The goal is to ensure a smooth, trouble-free installation and superior adhesion.



The wrap is carefully installed in a controlled environment designed to protect the process from dust, moisture, weather conditions, and other contaminants. Usually, this process takes one or two days, depending on vehicle size and body contour.



About Titan Wraps

Titan Wraps offers vehicle graphics and wraps to businesses in Lewisville, Carrollton, and surrounding areas in Texas. The company provides top-tier vehicle graphics tailored to each client's unique needs and branding goals.