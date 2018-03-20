Titanium Multi-Tool Tweezers from TT PockeTTools Are the Last Tweezers You'll Ever Own

Colchester, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2018 --The Titanium Multi-Tool Tweezers from TT PockeTTools, the world's best everyday carry tweezers, are live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Perfect for everyday carry, these new titanium multi-tool tweezers are capable of so much more than plucking and removing. With multiple tools like a screwdriver, bottle opener, hex driver and more- these tweezers are the ultimate EDC tool.



"A tweezer can always come in handy for removing splinters, removing tics, plucking hairs or even working with very small items such as watch parts," says founder and CEO Todd Pannone. "A Philips head is handy to have on you for a number of reasons, I personally have used mine around the house, office and shop for anything from tightening a cabinet hinge to removing computer parts. Of course the bottle opener function speaks for itself."



TT PockeTTools has released two separate titanium tweezer products- the TweezPop and the TweezDriver. The TweezPop is a great pair of everyday carry tweezers that fit perfectly on any keychain and include the added functionality of a bottle opener and a hex driver.



The TweezDriver is a more robust solution that houses titanium tweezers inside, and can also house a multitude of hex bits in the interior/center. It can function as a flat-head screwdriver, hex driver, bottle opener, Phillips-head screwdriver, and light pry tool. It can also easily fit on a keychain for easy access. All tweezer tips are hand finished for maximum quality, giving each one a personal touch before they're delivered.



"Our TweezPop and TweezDriver are made from quality materials, 6AL-4V Titanium and heat treated 154CM Stainless Steel. Titanium for its great strength to weight ratio and 154CM is an industrial strength stainless steel designed for abuse. A majority of the operations are completed by hand, including the precise tweezer tips, ensuring each product is sure to be made perfect," adds Pannone. The TweezDriver itself has a Philips head machined into it and is hardened to the correct hardness making it the best in the world of one piece multi tools. All of our products are Made in the USA in a small town in New England."



The TT PockeTTools Titanium Multi-Tool Tweezers are currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2IBFYHy



About TT PockeTTools

TT PockeTTools fundamental principles stem from the Machine Tool industry where quality, precision and durability must all be in the design. By following these principles, we ensure that our products are crafted to be durable, useful and practical. In addition to the excellent performance of our products, we also require them to be attractive. There is an old saying, "form follows function" but we don't agree. We believe that form and function are of equal importance and if you cannot achieve both then that design does not move forward. While we strive to make the most beautiful functional products that we can, we also believe that communication and customer support are just as important.



For more information on TT PockeTTools please visit http://ttpockettools.blogspot.com.