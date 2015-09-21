Title Insurance Company in Seattle Offers a Series of Workshop Talks for Real Estate Attorneys

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2015 --Ticor Title Major Accounts has put together a series of "Ticor Talks™ for Attorneys" hosted by Joe Knipp, designed to keep the industry knowledge of commercial real estate Attorneys honed and current. Having previously worked as a Regional Quality Assurance Counsel, Mr. Knipp (who is VP & Underwriting Counsel of the Ticor Title team through its parent, Fidelity National Title Group), gained invaluable experience in the resolution and prevention of complex high exposure commercial title insurance claims.



The strategy of Ticor Talks™ is to deliver powerful factual data along with relevant "war stories" so that commercial real estate attorneys in Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma or other areas of the Pacific Northwest marketplace can see firsthand examples or demonstrations of how to best protect their clients – which clients include developers, lenders and other commercial real estate players.



Said Rob Flitton, VP of Strategic Marketing & Business Development for Ticor:



"Joe is a very knowledgeable underwriter and attorney and I believe that he brings a lot to the table for those Attorneys – or their Paralegals and Legal Secretaries – who want to stay as current as possible and reduce risk for their clients."



Other Ticor Title Major Accounts regional underwriters and counsel include Dwight Bickel, Dave Lawson, Dan MacMillan and Curt Johnson.