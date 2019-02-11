Tittle Brothers Construction in Canton, MI Offers Homeowners a Huge Income Tax Sale

Canton, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2019 --Just in time for summer storms and giving Uncle Sam his due, Tittle Brothers Construction now offers Canton, Michigan a leg up at tax time. How so? Going on from now until April 15th, homeowners in need of roofing services can save $999 on the total cost of a roof. As if their substantial reviews, on-point staff, and quick turnaround times weren't enough motivation to feel good about giving a roof a facelift, this time, a hard to beat Income Tax Sale comes to homeowners' doorsteps. Picture having a new roof within two days of the time of receiving the estimate. Now picture having a beautiful new roof with some cash left over. Not a bad view, right?



With their home's longevity in their sites, and a desire to be ready for high winds, persistent sun, and an average of 44" of snow every winter, the Tittle Brothers sale puts homeowners in preparedness mode. Adept in roofing, siding, masonry work, windows, sunrooms, and porches the company is a go-to resource for home improvement needs. Guaranteeing their work, as they serve the Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties, Tittle Brothers Construction has a strong commitment to using only high-quality roofing materials. To that end, they are an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor.



"That means we can offer you the full line of roofing systems from one of the nation's largest and most trusted roofing manufacturers. Metro Detroit residents need the type of exclusive warranty Owens Corning offers. It not only guarantees materials, but it also guarantees workmanship. No other roofing contractor can offer you this high level of security and peace of mind," Tittle Brothers Construction representative said.



For more information visit https://www.tittlebrothers.com.



About Tittle Brothers Construction:

Founded in 2004, Tittle Brothers Construction is a family-owned business based in Canton, Michigan. The company is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor roofing contractor.



YouTube Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojkBwv6O6Qo



Location Information:

5860 N. Canton Rd Suite 356

Canton, MI 48187



Contact:

Carrie Tittle

Tittle Brothers Construction

ctittle@tittlebrothers.com

734-224-5434



Website:

https://www.tittlebrothers.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/TittleBrothers

https://twitter.com/Tittlebrothers