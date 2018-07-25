Tittle Brothers Construction Now Offering Roofing Services in Canton, Michigan

Canton, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --Expert in roofing, siding, masonry work, sunrooms, and porches, Tittle Brothers Construction now offers their services to homeowners in Canton. Always mindful of the area's challenging weather conditions, the company installs quality roofs with an attention to detail. Thus, the roofing contractors in Canton, Michigan are poised to become a market leader thanks to their commitment to good old-fashioned know-how and optimum customer service.



To start the process, Tittle Brothers offers a free inspection to assess a roof's condition. The assessment is followed by a written report and an estimate for the roof repair or roof replacement. With minimal disruption for homeowners, the roofing services typically take a day or two to complete. In an area that usually sees winds, summer storms, persistent sun and an average of 44" of snow every winter, time and overall efficiency is of the essence.



A representative of Tittle Brothers Construction said of the new roofing services in Canton, "We like to think of ourselves as craftsman in this area of construction. It's not just about slapping a new roof on a home. It's about doing it right the first time and guaranteeing our work without question. That's what we're about, and our track record shows our commitment."



About Tittle Brothers Construction

Founded in 2004, Tittle Brothers Construction is a family-owned business based in Southgate, Michigan. The company is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor roofing contractor.



