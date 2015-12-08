Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --It used to be that a salon pedicure was just the thing to sooth and relax a soul with tired soles. Sadly, such simple relief is not often the case anymore. With a manicure shop on almost every corner, filled to the gills with those in search of smooth skin and painted nails, good-hearted consumer care can't get a foot in edgewise. Suddenly the luxury of a good time mani/pedi has been deduced to a "Next! Who's next?!" mentality. Enter, TJK Health & Beauty. With the launch of their Super-Pedi Rechargeable Callus Remover the company offers a new way to achieve glowing heels without all the needless foot traffic.



Able to give discriminating consumers sexy feet, the powerful pedicure tool kit redefines the foot spa. With no hand fatigue associated the Super-Pedi does the trick in seconds. With the use of two rollers consumers can pick their pleasure. They can go light to do a quick yet powerful removal or they can customize their experience to target stubborn calluses. Thankfully, the highly-optimized functionality of the callus tool will stop it if too much pressure is applied. It will also resume its treatment when the correct pressure has been secured.



Proud of the ergonomic design of the pedicure tool Tony Ross, Co-Founder and Director of TJK Health & Beauty said of the new product launch, "Our product is all about effectiveness and freedom really. Less and less consumers are interested in waiting it out in a loud bustling salon. Now they can use our callus remover easily, comfortably and whenever it's most convenient. There's a lot to be said about doing this type of beauty work in the privacy of your own home. It's also excellent for travel as it's easy to pack, easy to store. How great that a rejuvenating spa treatment is so at the ready. Right at your fingertips." Ross goes on to say that the callus tool is also an essential corn remedy.



Ridding consumers of cracked, dry, rough, flakey skin the Super-Pedi electric pedicure file can be charged up to 1,000 times. It can also do the callus removal heavy-lifting for up to 40 minutes on a single charge. The Super-Pedi Rechargeable Callus Remover comes with a charging adapter and cleaning brush to assure the clean functionality of the appliance.



